Nikki Lane, one of country music’s most recognizable voices, is on a marathon tour.
Stopping at the Manship Theatre on Wednesday, the monthslong trek began Sept. 24, the day after Lane released “Denim & Diamonds,” her first album in five years.
Lane’s classic country inspirations include Hank Williams, Waylon Jennings and the great lady of country who died Oct. 4, Loretta Lynn.
In 2017, Lynn and Lane sang a duet of the country star's first No. 1 hit, “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” on “CBS This Morning.” They’d met in 2016 during Memorial Day weekend.
“I felt like we always knew each other,” Lynn told CBS reporter Anthony Mason. “I don’t know, we might have met in another lifetime!”
“She was a hero who I got to stand next to,” Lane said of Lynn on Monday. “It was easy to feel like a kindred spirit with her.”
Like Lynn, Lane is a woman who’s not afraid to speak her mind.
“That’s largely a part of my upbringing,” the South Carolina native said. “But also because women like Loretta gave me the confidence to push my own narrative as a musician.”
Lane’s determination and honesty shows up in “Try Harder,” the gritty, shoulders-to-the-wheel cornerstone song on “Denim & Diamonds.”
“It gave me the desire to make the whole album,” she said of “Try Harder.”
Trooper though she is, Lane was worn down in the wake of her 2017 album, “Highway Queen.”
“I needed to say I was quitting,” she explained of that time. “And, for people to give me the space to stop moving for a second, I needed to mean I was quitting. Luckily, the pandemic did that for everybody.”
There was another reason, beyond weariness, for Lane’s sabbatical.
“I needed people to know,” she said, “that if they found people who I wanted to work with, I’d go and do it. Otherwise, I was just going to sit at my house and work on all my other jobs. I told everybody, ‘If you don’t have any ideas, don’t call me.’ ”
The recommendations Lane received proved a remedy for her reluctance to re-enter the recording studio. Queens of the Stone Age frontman Joshua Homme produced the “Denim & Diamonds” album, co-wrote the keystone song, “Try Harder,” and brought his bandmates as well as Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders to the sessions.
Another recommendation, Nashville songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Gabe Simon, co-wrote songs for the album with Lane.
Lane hopes she won’t have to threaten to leave the music business for her next album to come to fruition.
“But hitting a wall served me well,” she said. “Not rock bottom, because I didn’t feel like that — but sometimes you’ve got to get to a stopping point to get going again.”
Of all the things Lane does in music, singing in the studio is her favorite.
“It’s the moment I cherish the most, and the thing I get to do the least,” she said. “But once you make the material, you’ve got to go work it for a lot of miles and a lot of time.”
Following her time away from music, Lane’s current inclination is to say “yes” to everything.
“I’ll never forget,” she recalled, “when I spoke to an older musician out in California, outside of a concert one day. He said, ‘I know it’s tiring that they call all the time, but one day they will stop calling.’ I don’t know if that’s true for everyone, but I know you should live, to some degree, as if it might be true.”
Lane’s current tour took the singer to her native South Carolina earlier this month for a performance at the Darius Rucker-curated Riverfront Revival festival in North Charleston. She grew up in Greenville before moving to Los Angeles and then New York City.
Leaving New York for Nashville, Lane initially supported herself in Music City by opening her still-in-business High Class Hillbilly boutique. She’s passionate about vintage clothing and jewelry, antiques and unique handcrafted items.
“The boutique was a way for me to become a country singer,” she said. “I love them both, so I keep them both.”
Nikki Lane
7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
$30-$40