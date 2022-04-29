American Idol winner Laine Hardy was arrested Friday on an eavesdropping count, saying he admitted to his ex-girlfriend that he had left an audio-recording device in her dormitory room, LSU police say.
The student told police on April 7 that she and her roommate were watching a movie the night before when they saw a device that looked like a cell phone charger beneath her futon. After a Google search, she discovered it was a voice-activated audio recorder.
She told officers that she believed her ex-boyfriend, Hardy, had left the item in her Azalea Hall room earlier because he appeared to know details about what was going on her life even though she hadn't told him about them.
"The victim advised she immediately confronted him, to which he admitted to her that he left a 'bug' in her room but later discarded it in his pond," a police affidavit said.
The woman said she and Hardy dated from November 2021 through February 2022, which is when she first learned of the the recording device. On February 18, the victim told police she found a fake Instagram account on Hardy’s phone that he had been using “to cover up that he was illegally recording her when she was not around,” the document continues.
She immediately confronted Hardy, who admitted to leaving a “bug” in her room but assured her he had later discarded it. The victim told police that Hardy admitted this again during a conversation the two had over Snapchat several weeks after they broke up.
The woman was able to provide screenshots of Hardy’s admission, the affidavit says. The recorder was turned over to LSUPD, who discovered several recordings, most of which had occurred in five-hour blocks between Feb. 10 and Feb. 20.
Hardy was booked on interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communication, a felony punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and prison time from 2-10 years.
Friday morning, an LSU Police vehicle arrived at Parish Prison as a cadre of reporters and photographers watched. A gate attendant appeared to take the temperature of the driver and then let the vehicle pass.
Thursday night, Hardy had posted a generic statement on his Facebook page saying LSU police were investigating allegations against him. Hardy's statement Thursday did not address the nature of the accusation.
"Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department," he posted Thursday night. "I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans.
"However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward," the post said.
Hardy, 21, was born at Baton Rouge but now lives in Livingston Parish. He rose to fame in 2019 when he became the first Louisiana native to win the American Idol crown during the singing competition's Season 17 finale.
TV listings show he is scheduled to appear on American Idol on Monday as part of a pre-recorded 20th anniversary special.
This is a developing story.