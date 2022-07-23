Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 La. 955, Ethel, will hold Vacation Bible School at 6:30 p.m. nightly from July 26-28.
Classes will be available for all ages. Adults will engage in an evangelism workshop by the Rev. Jesse Horton, of Jackson, Mississippi.
Praise in the Park
Praise in the Park will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Williams & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen. The event is a new faith-based initiative designed to reach youth and young adults between the ages of 15-25.
Installation ceremony at Greater First Church Baptist
Greater First Church Baptist of Baker will host an installation ceremony for its new pastor, the Rev. Antroy D. Gavin at 3 p.m. Sunday. The ceremony will take place in the sanctuary, 4669 Groom Road. The Rev. Kevin Youngblood, of Mt. Zion Ora Baptist Church in Collins, Mississippi, will conduct the service.