Bridal show
WHAT: Bridal Show
WHEN: 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17
WHERE: Chef John Folse's White Oak Plantation, 17660 George O'Neal Road
TICKETS/INFO: $15 in advance at eventbrite.com or $20 at the door. (225) 751-1882 or email jordanh@jfolse.com
DETAILS: Event will include more than 30 local vendors including photographers, floral designers, boutiques and other wedding service providers. A fashion show by Ashley Renee Bridal is at 4 p.m. There will be door prizes, including a grand-prize winner of a Jamaican honeymoon package (not including airfare). Winner must be present to win.
Black History program
WHAT: "Present Day History: Channeling the Past, Changing the Narrative" Black History month program
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21
WHERE: Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd.
ADMISSION: Free and open to the public
INFO: BREC at (225) 272-9200 or recreationevents@brec.org
DETAILS: Mychal Bell, of the "Jena 6," will speak, and the program will include dance, literary and musical performances, a local artists' display and more in a program of artistic expression that celebrates black history inspired by Baton Rouge. Four local attorneys who have been nominated for their work in civil rights and discrimination cases in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas will be given the Narrative Changers Leadership Award. Hosted by BREC in partnership with Councilwoman Erika L. Green and sponsored by Atchafalaya National Heritage Area and Cumulus Media.
State pageant
WHAT: Miss, Teen & Mrs. Pelican State Pageant, for girls and women 14 and older
WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 9
WHERE: Ascension Community Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales
COST/INFO: Various prices, depending on age division. Email pelicanstatepageant@gmail.com
DETAILS: The Pelican State pageant is an official prelim competition for girls wanting to compete at the state level for Miss Louisiana USA and Miss Louisiana Teen USA. This is also a chance for married women to try their chance at the state level for the Mrs. Louisiana America pageant. Contact pelicanstatepageant@gmail.com for an application and additional details.