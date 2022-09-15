New Orleans transplants and "America's Got Talent" finalists Chapel Hart weren't the only Louisiana representation on the NBC series' finale Wednesday night — Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews joined the party.
Grammy-winning New Orleans trombonist Andrews joined finalist Avery Dixon, a saxophonist from Atlanta, on stage to perform Stevie Wonder's 1973 hit, "Higher Ground."
Following the song and a standing ovation, Andrews had some news for the 21-year-old musician.
"He's incredible. I think he's a star," Andrews began. "And I would like to have him join me on tour sometime."
With a quick nod and a fist pump, Dixon agreed.
"He's been one of my heroes," an elated Dixon commented.
The musicians' next appearance together could be soon, as Andrews is touring now and will play Canterbury Park, Shakopee, Minnesota, Friday night. The tour wraps Nov. 18 in Nashville.
The Poplarville, Mississippi-raised Chapel Hart, who ended their incredible season on "AGT" in fifth place, also shared a number with one of their idols, country music artist Darius Rucker, on the finale. The trio — sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and cousin Trea Swindle — have already secured a background vocals spot on Rucker's new song.
The quartet brought the audience to its feet with their rowdy rendition of Bonnie Raitt's "Let's Give them Something to Talk About."
"It's a dream come true," Danica Hart commented on getting to share the stage with Rucker. "And America, I'd say country is in good hands, baby!"
Chapel Hart got another treat when veteran country artist and fan Tanya Tucker spoke to them by way of Proto Hologram.
"Chapel Hart, ya'll are so great and congratulations on everything you do," Tucker said. 'America's Got Talent' … right about that."
"This has absolutely meant everything to us," Danica Hart said before her group left the stage near the close of the two-hour show. "We were able to come and show off our songwriting and be able to show what we do in the world to the world. And we want to tell you, America, thank you so much. We love you."
Walking away with the top prize of $1 million and a Las Vegas residency was Mayyas, the all-female alternative dance act from Lebanon. The women are the first Arab participants to win the show in its 17 seasons.