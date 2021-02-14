On Feb. 6, the America, My Oyster Association and Happi2bnatural honored the life and legacy of the late Sadie Roberts-Joseph, who founded the Odell S. Williams Now and Then Museum of African American History.
Roberts-Joseph was recognized by AMOA as its “2021 Unsung Black History Hero” for her pioneering spirit, investment in Louisiana’s youth and her tireless efforts to preserve, honor and celebrate Black history all through the year.
The organization also honored her son, Jason Roberts, and Dr. Angela Machann for their efforts in sustaining the museum as they embark on relocating it and naming it the Baton Rouge African-American Museum.
Throughout February, AMOA is partnering with the Happi2bnatural hair care line to honor the lives and legacies of Black people, from famous figures to ordinary individuals. AMOA members and supporters along with the staff of hair care company have committed to using social media and educational videos to make America a better place through a program called “AMOA Salutes Black History Month: Different Strands; Strength in Our Diversity.” The hair care company is donating 15% of its proceeds and giving customers a 5% discount with the promotional code AMOA5 during February. AMOA will use the proceeds to produce a documentary series on the Class of 2020. For more information, visit theamoa.org and happi2bnatural.com.