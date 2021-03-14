The River Road Chapter of National Charity League honored 19 Baton Rouge-area high school seniors for their community volunteer work on March 6.
These young women have served more than 2,200 hours at various local charitable organizations over the past six years. As members of National Charity League, each young woman has fulfilled the requirements for participation in cultural activities and leadership development from seventh grade through her senior year of high school, in addition to the service to Baton Rouge-area charities and nonprofit organizations.
Recognized were:
Caroline Claire Daigle, daughter of Lisa and Michael Daigle and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Riley Elizabeth Golightly, daughter of Carolyn and George Golightly and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Emily Ann Gonzalez, daughter of Cris and Ramon Gonzalez and a student at University View Academy; Sarah Campbell Harris, daughter of Jennifer and Tim Harris and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Zoe Lillian Joubert, daughter of Eryn Lackett and Johnny Joubert and a student at University Laboratory School;
Hannah Louise Kaplan, daughter of Daniela and Seth Kaplan and a student at University Laboratory School; Jenna Noelle LaBonne, daughter of Tami and Paul LaBonne and a student at Parkview Baptist School; Claire Elizabeth Lazaroe, daughter of Anita and Tim Lazaroe and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Londyn Elise Moreau, daughter of Holly and Matt Moreau and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Katherine Ann Oehrle, daughter of Lynn and Matt Oehrle and a student at Episcopal High School;
Christin Marie Ransome, daughter of Alisa and Dustin Ransome and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Emma Catherine Reine, daughter of Kristy and Chris Reine and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Kathryn Isabelle Rothkamm, daughter of Kathryn Gober Rothkamm and James Rothkamm Jr. and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Catherine Karen Saunders, daughter of Karen and Henri Saunders and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy;
Emma Elaine Schlotterer, daughter of Dana and Dean Schlotterer and a student at Episcopal High School; Katherine Elizabeth Scully, daughter of Elizabeth and Don Scully and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Suzanne Stafford Smith, daughter of Suzy and Matt Smith and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Emily Annalise Uter, daughter of Ashley and Brennan Uter and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; and Claudia Cooper Willis, daughter of Renée and Bubba Willis and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy.
The National Charity League, established in 1947 and incorporated in 1958, has more than 283 chapters in 30 states, with more than 200,000 members and alumnae nationwide. Its mission is to foster mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences.
The River Road Chapter, developed in 1999, is celebrating 22 years in the Baton Rouge community. Today, the local chapter, which is NCL’s only chapter in Louisiana, has grown to more than 250 members.
Women and their daughters may be nominated for membership in the organization by one of the organization’s active members in good standing. Students can become eligible for membership in the seventh grade.
For more information on the local chapter, visit nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/riverroad.