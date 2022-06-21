When you share a meal with Scott Rabalais, longtime sports columnist for The Advocate, you'll notice that he's a no-elbows-on-the-table kind of guy.
"My fourth grade teacher, Bunny Purvis, taught us not to put our elbows on the table," he explained. "I feel like I'm letting Mrs. Purvis down if I do."
The LSU sports-journalist legend chose a most appropriate choice for our Baton Rouge Classic lunch, The Chimes. He ordered The Chimes Club Sandwich — he said he always orders it. I went for the blackened shrimp remoulade salad.
Rabalais is Baton Rouge through and through. He was born here. He went to Baton Rouge High and attended LSU.
He loves to walk. He loves golf and has covered the Masters for a number of years — he even won the journalists' lottery and got to play on the course in Augusta last year.
He started covering LSU sports for The Advocate in 1992 and has covered it all the years since sans a short break trying his hand in another field. He's written two books about LSU football and has covered the highs and lows of LSU sports. He quickly rattles off his most memorable moments:
- LSU's 2019 National Championship football win tops the list.
- The 2019 season as a whole comes in next.
- The 1996 College World Series is third.
- The so-called Bluegrass Miracle: LSU beat Kentucky with no time on the clock in 2002 on a couldn't-be-duplicated pass.
- The Saints' pass-interference no-call in 2020 was memorable, though it wasn't a great moment for the team.
Another highlight came the year he wasn't covering sports. In 2010, he got to watch the Saints win the Super Bowl sitting on the sofa with his son.
"I would have been at the Super Bowl if I was at the paper," he said. "Being with my son, Nicholas, was great. It was special."
Rabalais is the father of three and has two grandchildren — and he takes the roles of husband, father and grandfather seriously. He said being a sports writer is a labor of love.
"The hours are crazy. The weekends are crazy. You're working when everyone else is playing," he said. "But you can't trade those moments."
As a sports writer, he sees his job as setting the scene.
"I love looking for the detail — things people don't notice," he said. "I love the human drama of sports."
Sometimes though, Rabalais said the athletes aren't the only ones who are racing against the clock.
"The truth is that most people have very little idea how sports reporting works," he said. "How long do we have to file a story after a game?"
I confessed that I wasn't sure.
"About five minutes," he said. "A blowout on deadline is a sports writer's dream."
Lucky for readers, Rabalais spots the drama beyond the gridiron.
"Jerry Simmons, retired LSU tennis coach, taught me that everybody's sport is important to them," he said. "The other sports may not get as much attention as football, but they're still important."
Ingrid Lindblad, an LSU golfer from Sweden, is a current example of a nonfootball sports story that resonates with Rabalais.
"She's a great story," he said, explaining that he likes doing columns and features on athletes.
His coolest interview? Also not a football player — it was Mary Lou Retton, whose daughter McKenna Kelley was a gymnast at LSU.
"It was probably the coolest interview for me who had a crush on her when I was growing up," Rabalais said with a smile.
He said that when it comes down to sportswriting, people basically want to know if he/she is a jerk — or a nice person. (Retton, for the record, is a nice person.)
Sometimes, the nonathletic feats at sporting events affect him more than he expects. Like when the Saints played the Dolphins in London in 2017. Rabalais was there, too.
"Before the game started, Darius Rucker came out and sang the 'Star-Spangled Banner,'" he said. "I was looking to see who was kneeling — because it was during that time [during the controversy that Colin Kaepernick's decision to kneel triggered]. Then they brought a young lady out to sing 'God Save the Queen' — and everybody sings. It was moving."
For a few minutes, we discussed our thoughts on singing the national anthem. I'm a big fan of singing every word and explained to Rabalais how much it bothers me when Olympic athletes stand on the podium and don't sing. Then, we went on to discuss more LSU football. I asked for his take on Ed Orgeron.
"Ed Orgeron did it," Rabalais said. "He deserves some credit."
And Joe Burrow?
"Joe's got that mix of cockiness and confidence that I wish I had," Rabalais said. "They followed him. He's a big reason they won. That's underrated in sports — it's not all athletic talent."
The Chimes is located at 3357 Highland Road, in Baton Rouge. They have a second location at 10870 Coursey Blvd.