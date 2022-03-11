LASM elects new trustees, officers
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum Board of Trustees and membership elected eight trustees at the LASM annual meeting on Feb. 21. Trustees began their first three-year term on March 1.
New trustees are Noah Boudreaux, general manager for Venyu Business Solutions, a datacenter services firm; Elizabeth Tadie Canfield, a public relations professional; Sarah Haneline, workforce development manager for BASF; Joshua Hollins, vice president of Stifel Financial Corporation; Julio Perez, operations manager at ExxonMobil's Baton Rouge Polyolefins Plant; Seth Schilling, customer service manager for Entergy Louisiana; Melissa Thompson, a consultant and coach at Success Labs; and Shawn Usher, CEO and founder of Sparkhound.
New officers are Ty Bromell, chair; Alex Layfield, immediate past chair; Liz Canfield, chair-elect; Melissa Dotson, secretary; Alex Tucker, treasurer; and Eric Dexter and Paula Davis, members at large.
Trustees completing their second three-year term were acknowledged: Brad Allen, Prescott Bailey, Terrence Ginn, Jody Montelaro, Micah Stewart and Patrick Valluzzo.
Women's Council installs officers, board
The Women's Council of Greater Baton Rouge installed 2022 officers and board members on Feb. 10 at the EBR Main Library.
Officers are Tanya Freeman, president; Shana Augustus, secretary; Debbie Gonzalez, treasurer; and Faye Ferdinand, assistant treasurer. Board members are Anita White, Lois Folse, Marilyn Mayeux, Aileen Hendricks, Pat LeDuff and Elaine Nkwocha.
Songs, Valentine's Day top Lagniappe meeting
Musician Linda Manes gave a two-part program about the history of Valentine’s Day and songs of the season to the GFWC Lagniappe Woman’s Club Feb. 21 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church. Manes played piano and conducted a sing-along.
Hostesses were Libby Fisackerly and Molly Rau. Vice President Montez Love chairs the nominating committee, which will meet and report its slate of nominees for next year’s officers at the meeting in April.
The club voted to make its annual donations to charities it supports. An April luncheon is planned to raise money for the club and district Scholarships. A general fundraiser is being conducted for three months. Gift wrap and other items are available for purchase. Sylvia Schwarzenbach updated members about Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach, which the club supports. Cathie Ryan won the wear-your-pin prize.
Woman's Club hears Donna Saurage
Donna Saurage of the Community Coffee family spoke to the Woman's Club at its monthly Coffee on March 3.
She spoke of the history of the company, beginning with her late husband's grandfather's input. The company grew out of a grocery business the family operated in near the plants in north Baton Rouge, then in their home. Having bought the roasted beans from New Orleans for a number of years, they finally established a roasting plant in Port Allen where it still operates many years later.
Saurage illustrated some pages from a book her late husband and a son wrote about the history of the company and displayed several specialty coffee types.
Torchbearer Beta elects new officers
Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi elected new officers March 1 at Verlyne LeBlanc's home: Jean Leyda, president; Suzanne Ishler, vice president; LeBlanc, recording secretary; and Virginia Huffman, treasurer.
A chapter Woman of the Year was secretly elected and will be announced at the Founder’s Day celebration April 28 at Drusilla’s Restaurant. Members and their spouses attended the One Book One Community kickoff party at the Main Library at Goodwood on March 5 as their monthly social outing.
The chapter donated money to the Children’s Hospital Karen Ahmad Injury Prevention Program. The fund is dedicated solely to impact injury prevention efforts at the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. The fund provides car seats for babies and young children who do not have car seats to go home from the hospital.
Huffman presented a program on The Ghost Army, which was a United States Army tactical deception unit during World War II officially known as the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops. The 1,100-man unit was given a unique mission within the Allied Army: to impersonate other Allied Army units to deceive the enemy when they landed on Normandy with the First Army on the evening of D-Day, June 6, 1944. They wore a ghost insignia patch on their uniforms. During their tenure, they put on a "traveling road show" utilizing inflatable tanks, cannons, jeeps, trucks and airplanes that the men would inflate with air compressors, and then camouflage imperfectly so that enemy aerial reconnaissance could see them. They created dummy airfields, troop bivouacs (complete with fake laundry hanging on clotheslines), motor pools, artillery batteries and tank formations in a few hours.