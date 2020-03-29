Dana Vicknair, director of the Teachers Retirement System of Louisiana, and Cindy Rougeou, director of the Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, updated LSU Faculty and Staff Retirees Club members on the state of their programs at the group's March 9 meeting.
TRSL covers university academic and unclassified personnel, and LASER covers classified civil service employees. Funding sources for both systems come from employees, employers and investment earnings. Benefits remain secure during this coronavirus pandemic, the two assured the group.
An ongoing challenge, the speakers said, is to convince the Legislature to contribute its share, a state mandate it has ignored for 40 years. Some lawmakers believe retirees are “rolling in dough,” according to Rougeou.
Refreshments were provided by Jane Beyer, Donna Day, Jerry Exner and Christine Robinson. The club holds meetings, tours and social events through the academic year and is open to all retirees and their spouses. For more information, email lsu.faculty.staff.ret.club@gmail.com.
