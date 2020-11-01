The Kiwanis Club of Zachary installed new board members via Zoom on Oct. 13: President Veronica Watson, President-elect Bruce Langley, immediate past President Emma M. Royal, Secretary Michael Alu and Treasurer Audrey Nabors-Jackson. Division 8W Lt. Gov. Laura Gilliland led the installation.
Guests included Zachary High School Key Club Faculty Adviser Troy McClinton and Key Club scholarship recipients Christianna Hilliard ($500) and Mia Jackson ($300).
Royal spoke about service projects, donations and club activities that were completed during 2019-20 prior to the pandemic.
Michot speaks to Civil War Round Table
Stephen Michot spoke about the Confederate campaign to relieve the siege at Port Hudson to the Baton Rouge Civil War Round Table on Oct. 15.
In the early summer of 1863, Vicksburg and Port Hudson were under siege by Union forces, and New Orleans was also under federal control. The Confederate high command was desperate to lift the sieges and put pressure on the Union armies commanded by Gen. Ulysses Grant at Vicksburg and Gen. Nathaniel Banks at Port Hudson. All available forces were tasked with a campaign to put pressure on the besieging armies either directly or indirectly.
Alpha Phi Alumnae celebrate Founders' Day
Members of the Southeast Louisiana Alumnae Chapter of Alpha Phi celebrated Founders' Day on Oct. 16 with a dinner on the outside patio of Zorba's Greek Bistro.
After dinner, members recognized each of the founding members of the fraternity, announcing each founder's professional accomplishments, including her service to Alpha Phi.
Red Shoes director speaks to Altrusa
Wendy Herschman, executive director of The Red Shoes, spoke to the Altrusa Club of Baton Rouge in its virtual meeting on Oct. 19. The Red Shoes is a nonprofit center offering opportunities for spiritual enrichment and personal growth through book and film studies.
Lynn Nettles reported on Inter-Civic Council’s activities. Alice Carroll reported that any purchases made by club members through the Amazon website can benefit Amazon Smile and support nonprofit organizations, such as the Altrusa District Four Foundation. Jackie Robbins reported on club finances and the recent garage sale to benefit the Local Club Foundation.
Amy Drago said the Altrusa International Convention, held every two years, had a change of venue due to the COVID-19 virus and will take place July 29-31, 2021, in North Dakota. Robbins reported that the annual District Four Conference will be held in April 2021 in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Drago reported on the club’s service projects during the COVID-19 quarantine have included making face masks for Altrusa family members, neighbors, staff of St. Vincent de Paul; helping sort and size school uniforms for the “Kid’s for Uniform Project” at SVDP; supplying masks for students who receive uniforms through the SVDP Uniform for Kids Program; bringing meals to their “Sweet Dreams Shelter”; supplying masks for Ochsner Hospital; and donating food on the weekends for visitors and staff of The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice. Altrusa continues to support the Dufrocq School’s AURORA program, which is the first of its kind to provide a service-oriented organization for fifth graders in inner-city schools. The group consists of over 33 members.