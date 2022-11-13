Steve Engelbrecht taught himself engine mechanics by studying tool catalogs, and he learned to experiment with food by perusing his grandfather’s Penzeys Spice catalogs.
“The spices are like an alphabet — you find ones you like and start putting together words,” Engelbrecht said.
Using these “words” and flavor combinations, Engelbrecht likes to experiment when he cooks for his family and friends, often putting together foods from opposite ends of world cuisine or reimagining local standards.
Vexed by the restrictions of recipes, his approach typically starts with a sharp kitchen knife and a big “what-if."
Kimchi guacamole? Deviled egg burgers with pickled okra? Gumbo pizza? Those are three of Engelbrecht's recent creations. Though I am not convinced about the kimchi guacamole mash-up, photographs of his deviled egg burger made my mouth water.
When Engelbrecht and I cooked together, he recalled a more traditional mélange of okra, corn, and tomato — a dish his grandfather taught him, along with how to cook squirrel, make cream of squash soup, and unwittingly appreciate the deliciousness of cow tongue — just to name a few things he learned while living with his grandfather in Natchitoches. Meant to be served as a side, Engelbrecht deconstructed his grandfather’s recipe and created a meal by tweaking the flavors, adding shrimp and serving it over brown rice.
As Engelbrecht cooked, I watched him give attention to each main ingredient — not following the typical method of combining all the vegetables for a lengthy simmer but rather preparing each separately. He heated all the vegetables together only briefly, adding the shrimp to each bowl at the table to allow the flavors to stand out as they worked together.
“This is how I show my love, by taking time with my ingredients,” he said with a smile as he, his wife and their kids chatted back and forth about meals they have enjoyed together.
Since fresh fall tomatoes were not available yet, he taught me to roast store-bought tomatoes with a splash of olive oil, rice vinegar and Worcestershire sauce to intensify the flavors while bringing a brightness to the somewhat bland tomatoes. Their roasted sweetness along with the shrimp rounded out the savoriness of the dish, giving it the heft of a meal.
Engelbrecht keeps a copy of Harold McGee’s "On Food and Cooking" handy for understanding the science involved in the flavors he likes to bring together to the plate. Have a question about okra mucilage? The anatomy of a tomato? McGee’s book explains how to manipulate both to get the desired flavors and textures.
We enjoyed our bowls of okra deliciousness on the back patio, discussing meals past and meals to come — as food lovers are apt to do. Engelbrecht detailed how he had once turned the okra, corn, tomato, shrimp quartet into a pizza with a red sauce and smoked gouda. As I savored the flavors in my mouth, I could follow his imagination on this and jotted down the recipe.
Okra, Corn and Tomatoes with Shrimp
Makes 6 servings. Recipe is by Steven Engelbrecht.
3 large tomatoes
4 ears corn
1-2 tablespoons rice vinegar
1-2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for sautéing shrimp
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 pounds okra, sliced
1 medium onion, chopped
3 bay leaves
Salt
Cayenne pepper
White pepper
2 pounds medium-size shrimp, peeled and deveined (tails may be left on for presentation)
Cajun or Creole spice blend
1. Preheat oven to 400 F.
2. Bring a large pot of water to boil. Lightly score tomatoes, then blanch in boiling water until the skins start to release. Remove to cool.
3. Blanch corn in same boiling water for two minutes. Remove to cool, then cut kernels from the cob.
4. Peel, seed and cut tomatoes into large bite-size pieces.
5. Spread tomatoes on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with rice vinegar, olive oil and Worcestershire sauce. Bake for 35 minutes. This step may be skipped if using flavor-rich tomatoes such as heirloom or locally grown.
6. Preheat a deep-sided skillet on high heat. Add olive oil to coat the pan, okra, onion, bay leaves, plus salt and peppers to taste. Stir and cook until the okra no longer produces its characteristic stringy slime.
7. Lower heat to medium-low, then add corn and tomatoes to the okra. Stir and cover, leaving dish to keep warm over low heat.
8. Sauté shrimp in a skillet lightly coated with olive oil over high heat until done.
9. Serve okra, corn and tomatoes over white or brown rice with sautéed shrimp on top. Season with your favorite spice blend. Pairs well with a Louisiana-brewed pilsner.
Pizza with Okra, Corn, Tomatoes and Shrimp
Makes 6 servings. Recipe is by Steven Engelbrecht.
3 medium tomatoes
2-3 ears corn
1 tablespoons rice vinegar
1 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for sautéing shrimp
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 pound sliced okra
Salt
Cayenne pepper
White pepper
1 pound medium-size shrimp, peeled and deveined
15 ounces prepared pizza dough at room temperature
¾ cup tomato-based pizza sauce
1½ cups loosely packed cheese (aged provolone or smoked gouda)
1. Preheat oven to 400 F.
2. Bring a large pot of water to boil. Lightly score tomatoes, then blanch in boiling water until the skins start to release. Remove to cool.
3. Blanch corn in same boiling water for 2 minutes. Remove to cool, then cut kernels from the cob.
4. Peel, seed and cut tomatoes into large bite-size pieces.
5. Spread tomatoes on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with rice vinegar, olive oil and Worcestershire sauce. Bake for 35 minutes. This step may be skipped if using flavor-rich tomatoes such as heirloom or locally grown. (Remove seeds and watery pulp from fresh tomatoes.)
6. Turn oven up to 500 F.
7. Preheat a deep-sided skillet on high heat. Add olive oil to coat the pan, sear okra until browned. Add salt and peppers to taste.
8. Sauté shrimp in a skillet lightly coated with olive oil over high heat until done.
9. Divide prepared dough into three balls. Work with one dough ball at a time while the others remain covered with a clean dish towel.
10. Roll out the dough to about ⅛-inch thickness.
11. Layer the following ingredients on the dough, leaving the edges uncovered: ¼ cup pizza sauce, ⅓ of the sautéed okra, ⅓ of the corn, ⅓ of the tomatoes, ⅓ of the shrimp, and a sprinkling of ½ cup cheese.
12. Repeat process with remaining ingredients to make three thin-crust pizzas.
13. Bake on a pizza stone for about 8 minutes.