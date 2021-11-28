While it was hard for me to understand why my sister would drag a burlap sack around a pecan tree to harvest pecans, Natalie called it her "therapy."
I had suggested she just go to Bergeron’s, our famous local pecan plant, and buy what she wanted. She instead chose to subject her sciatica to dodging ant piles, swatting mosquitos, watching for an occasional bear and digging pecans out of mud.
I had gone on these jaunts with her a few times, but I didn’t have the mental stamina for a full day of scooting along the bumpy ground. However, she always seemed so happy with her back-breaking work.
It’s not that I didn’t see the merit in the job. I remember one time when I had my two oldest kids join me in picking for a couple of afternoons. They wanted school sweatshirts, and I thought it would be a great way to teach them that money doesn’t just grow in trees. Ironically, that’s just what they did learn — pecans on the ground can be just like money waiting to be picked up! They sold their pecans and purchased the sweatshirts.
About 15 years ago, my husband and I were fortunate to buy a house that had three young pecan trees already planted in the backyard. What made it even better was that these are Elliot pecan trees. Any connoisseur of pecans knows that Elliots are the cream of the crop and very desirable for snacking and baking.
We’ve had a few years when we were able to gather enough to fill a bowl and maybe put up a few quarts in the freezer. But this year, the mature trees have yielded a beautiful bounty. So, guess where I have found myself?
I decided to venture out to the trees this past Sunday. It was a beautiful almost-fall-feeling day. Unlike my sister, I have it so easy. The trees have freshly mowed grass beneath, and my husband has taken care of the ant piles that recent rains had multiplied.
I took my big bowl and crawfish sack out to the fence line. And then, an amazing thing occurred. Within a few minutes of gathering, I had such a nostalgic feeling overwhelm me. Something about this activity, along with the feeling of the breeze on my face and songs of the birds around me, caused a rush of memories and reflections.
I’m sure it had something to do with being unplugged from the world and the experience of sweet solitude that sparked the feeling. But I’m also sure that it was a heavenly connection with my sister. I understood what she got from her time under the pecan trees, and the peaceful feelings washed over me.
It took me more years to come to this epiphany than it took her, but I’m glad I now “get it.” Therapy, spirituality, connections with nature and God, time to think or maybe actually not think for a few minutes, are all reasons to go pick pecans.
And the other payoffs are the snacks and sweets I can make with the rewards.
— Smith lives in New Roads