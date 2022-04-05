Queue up Queen's "Bicycle Race" in your Spotify account, hop on your bike and head over to Spoke & Hub.
If you live a little farther away, you can always drive your car. Parking isn't an issue at Spoke & Hub's 5412 Government St. location.
But the real point here is that the eatery has been designed as a neighborhood hangout, where people can park their bicycles and eat lunch — or dinner.
Hence the name, Spoke & Hub.
Stephen Hightower's City Group Hospitality opened its latest restaurant in February with a bicycle-themed interior. Really, check it out — the dividing wall is made of old bicycles, the kind kids rode in the 1960s and '70s. Maybe even the '80s.
The nostalgia only adds to the fun, and the food makes the atmosphere that much better.
"When Stephen opened Spoke & Hub, he wanted it to be a neighborhood hub with a kind of European sensibility," said Kelly McDevitt, City Group Hospitality's marketing director. "It's a place where you can take a ride to enjoy a beer and have your family come to relax outside and enjoy a meal."
And the meals they're enjoying adhere to a contemporary Southern diner concept prepared by chef de cuisine Kevin Anderson, main dishes like Meatloaf Croffle. This dish starts out with a waffle made of croissant dough and then filled with meatloaf, topped with Steens Tomato Glaze and crispy shallots. Add a serving of the eatery's house-cut Curley Q Fries, and you have a full meal.
Customers are favoring the Louisiana Hot Brown sandwich, combining ham, turkey, cheddar, jalapeño jam, sauteed onions, bacon and mayonnaise on a house-made bun. Again, this meal can be rounded out with an order of the house fries.
If the kids want a sweet treat, Spoke & Hub's retro dessert bar is like coasting down hill with the breeze blowing. It's situated in a corner and looks like an old-fashioned soda fountain with a menu created by executive chef Elisabeth McKinley.
Here, customers are given such choices as root beer or Coke floats, soft-serve ice cream, sundaes, cake and pie. Then there are the Cake and Pie shakes, combining soft serve ice cream and either the cake or pie of the day.
"We actually make the soft-serve ice cream syrup here," McDevitt said.
McDevitt credits City Group Hospitality's Director of Operations Jeff Conaway with developing the restaurant's concept.
"He actually lived overseas, and I think he has a little bit of that in his DNA," she said. "So, he is trying to bring a little bit of that atmosphere to Baton Rouge. Obviously, Government Street is becoming more pedestrian-friendly, and the city is putting forth the effort by putting in medians, bike lanes and decorative crosswalks. And a lot of times with the biking, it's like we are the hub of Mid City."
Cycling groups have already found their way to the restaurant not only for lunch and dinner but weekend brunch.
"They'll do some meet-up events," McDevitt said. "It's just a casual meeting place for friends and family, where you can get a good burger or breakfast. And City Group Hospitality always puts a little twist on its culinary concepts to keep them fun and modern, and this one is very approachable with food that kind of sticks to your ribs, gives you a belly hug and makes you feel good."
Many customers initially will recognize the building as the former home of Bistro Byronz, which has moved a few blocks away to the Foursquare complex. The bistro once housed offices in a separate building in the back, which has been transformed into a small bar, called the Brakes Bar, for Spoke & Hub.
Like the main dining room, the bar is filled with nostalgic pieces, many of them belonging to Conaway.
"The retro theme is popular, and this was an opportunity to do something different," McDevitt said. "It's different from the other restaurants in the City Group Hospitality in that it's just laid back. But also, if I'm coming through here as a traveler, this would be the perfect place to stop. It's a hub in a part of the city where you can get all your shopping, done, take a bike ride and get something to eat. It's almost like a neighborhood backyard barbecue or a block party."
Still, getting the restaurant up and running wasn't smooth sailing. Supply chain problems caused delays, as did the building's historical status
"There was a lot of history that we ran into during the renovation, and we had to work around that," McDevitt said. "And the supply chain problems affected everything from cups to lumber. But Stephen Hightower is really good pivoting and getting creative and leveraging his resources to pull ahead and making a project happen. He and Jeff are in this one together."
Spoke & Hub marks the 12th eatery for City Group Hospitality, which also owns and operates the City Pork restaurants.
Meanwhile, the vintage bicycles making up the restaurant's decor also were collected by Conaway, who designed Spoke & Hub's logo to look like a vintage bike tag.
So, hop on your bicycle, put in your ear buds (preferably with Freddie Mercury singing, "I want to ride my bicycle,"), and before you know it, you'll be at Spoke & Hub.