The Art Guild of Louisiana's 52nd annual River Road Show runs through Thursday, Sept. 29 in the Louisiana State Archives Gallery, 3851 Essen Lane.

art guild 4

Larry Downs' artwork is featured in the Art Guild of Louisiana's 'River Road Show.'

The national juried art show is free and open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There also will be a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, where awards will be given.

For this year’s show, 98 artists from 22 states entered 312 paintings from which juror Frank Eber selected 70.

art guild 1

Lana Toniolo's artwork is featured in the Art Guild of Louisiana's 'River Road Show.'

Eber, a nationally renowned watercolorist and painter, is both the juror of selection and award. He also is a signature member of the American Impressionist Society, National Watercolor Society, Transparent Watercolor Society of America, and Watercolor West.

art guild 2

Donna Kilbourne's artwork is featured in the Art Guild of Louisiana's 'River Road Show.'

While growing up in Europe, Eber was mentored by the Italian master painter Renato Casaro. His artwork can be viewed by visiting frankeber.com.

art guild 3

Cheri Fry's artwork is featured in the Art Guild of Louisiana's 'River Road Show.'

The River Road Show is sponsored by the Art Guild of Louisiana at Studio in the Park, 2490 Silverest Ave.

For more information, email agl@artguildlouisiana.org or visit artguildlouisiana.org.

