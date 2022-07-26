Four courses and four cocktails will accompany one simple question: Do you trust the chef?
That question always drives the Brickyard South-hosted Trust Pop-Up Dinners, and the next one is set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Soulshine Kitchen & Bar, 144 W. Chimes St.
Guests will choose between two ingredient options for each course and trust that what comes out of the kitchen will be enjoyable.
Tickets are $80 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/trust-pop-up-dinner-at-soulshine-kitchen-bar-ep-2-tickets-385328296307.
BROC, Rock & Wine
Tickets are on sale for BROC, Rock & Wine 2022 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Stadium Club in Tiger Stadium, 165 S. Stadium Drive.
This fourth annual event benefitting the Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic Foundation, will feature wine and food stations, live entertainment, silent and live auctions and incredible views of Tiger Stadium from the Stadium Club.
Tickets are $100-$125 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/broc-rock-wine-2022-tickets-349675949177?.
Gluten Free Meals
Registration is open for the class, "Gluten Free Meals," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Red Stick Spice Co., 660 Jefferson Highway.
Gather in the Teaching Kitchen to learn about the ins and outs of creating delicious, gluten-free meals. You'll work with Registered Dietitian Daphne Olivier to explore gluten-free choices that support healthy lifestyles.
On the menu will be stuffed bell pepper boats, taco casserole, shrimp spaghetti squash with pesto avocado sauce and unconventional black bean brownies.
Registration is $95 by visiting redstickspice.com/products/gluten-free-meals.
Pizza with a purpose
Mention Special Olympics Louisiana when dining through Wednesday, July 27, at California Pizza Kitchen, 10001 Perkins Rowe, and the restaurant will donate 20% of its food and beverage sales to the organization. Purchases include dine-in, takeout, catering and online orders at CPK.com when you enter BACK20% at checkout.
This event is hosted by the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Louisiana.
Food Trucks at Oak Grove
The next Food Trucks at Oak Grove gathering will be from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the Food Truck Lot, 18198 Old Jefferson Highway, Prairieville.
For more information, visit facebook.com/FoodTrucksOakGrove.
At the Mag
Tickets are on sale for a performance by the Delta Drifters at 8 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the Magnolia Cafe, 5689 Commerce St., St. Francisville.
Tickets are required for the indoor show by Delta Drifters, and there will be a capacity, so buy your tickets early.
The bar will be open, but no food will be served inside. Instead, food will be sold on the lawn from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There also will be live music by Trey and Lexi Pendley, as well as games. No tickets are required for the outdoor activities.
Tickets are $20 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/delta-drifters-at-the-mag-tickets-379242603837.