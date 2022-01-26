romantic restaurants

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse Baton Rouge and GW Fins in New Orleans were ranked among the most romantic restaurants in America for 2020. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY OPENTABLE

Feb. 14 is a celebration of love and romance. Even though it falls on a Monday this year, we still want to make it memorable.

Help us out by telling us how your romantic, funny or otherwise memorable marriage proposal went down -- the where, the when, the mushy details. Send your stories (250 words or fewer) to features@theadvocate.com by 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7. If you have a photo (300 dpi or larger), email that to us, too, identifying all people in the picture and telling us where it was taken.

The Advocate will publish a selection of the stories on Sunday, Feb. 13.

