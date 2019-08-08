FRIDAY
COURTNEY MILEY'S "RAPID EYE MOVEMENT" RECEPTION: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Healthcare Gallery & Wellness Spa, 3488 Brentwood Drive, Suite 102 & 103. Reception for Courtney Miley's exhibition "Rapid Eye Movement," featuring a selection of 84 original works by the artist. facebook.com/courtneymileyart.
MOVIE IN THE PARK "SPIDERMAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE": 6:30 p.m., BREC Gymnasium at Howell Place. Grab a blanket or a lawn chair and join BREC for a family movie. Featuring games and activities before the movie starts. Rated PG.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
THE FAMILY DINNER IMPROV COMEDY SHOW: 7:30 p.m., Hartley/Vey Theatres, 100 Lafayette St. Live, interactive improv games with the Family Dinner Comedy Troupe. Rated R-ish. $6 at manshiptheatre.org.
"VICKI LAWRENCE AND MAMA: A TWO WOMAN SHOW": 8 p.m., L'Auberge, 777 L'Auberge Ave. Actor, comedian, singer and dancer Vicki Lawrence ("Mama's Family" and "The Carol Burnett Show") stars in this one-woman show. Tickets start at $30 and is reserved seating only. Must be 21. Doors open at 7 p.m. lbatonrouge.com.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
"FAITH HEALER": 7:30 p.m. both nights, Cafe Americain, 7521 Jefferson Highway. The Baton Rouge Irish Club presents the Brian Friel play "Faith Healer." $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Tickets available for purchase at Cafe Americain.
SATURDAY
BOTANIC GARDENS SUMMER PLANT SALE: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Botanic Gardens, 7950 Independence Blvd. Botanic Garden volunteers and vendors will offer a smorgasbord of herbs, garden vegetables, shrubs and plants. All sale proceeds go to development of the Botanic Garden.
GLOBAL ORGANIZATION FAIR: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The 821 Project is hosting a fair for organizations, groups and businesses dedicated to social justice, intercultural community engagement and multiculturalism. This year's theme is "Reconnecting Communities."
ZEN DOG WALK SERIES INTRODUCTION CLASS: 10:30 a.m., BREC Antioch Park, 6229 Antioch Blvd. An instructional class to achieve a calm and enjoyable walk for you and your dog. Any breed, size, age over 5 months, and any level of obedience. $20 at eventbrite.com. Observers welcome.
YOGA IN THE GALLERIES: 10:30 a.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Led by Parish Pilates and Yoga. No experience needed, just bring a yoga mat. $5. lsumoa.org.
SUSHI CLASS: 11 a.m., Tsunami Sushi Baton Rouge, 100 Lafayette St, Rooftop. Test your knife skills with a brief lesson on the history of sushi and recipes.
MATERIAL EXPLORATION — FIGURES IN SPACE II: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Explore collage, color and fragmentation in this figurative painting class inspired by the work of Jonathan Lyndon Chase on view in "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self." Ages 18 and up, all skill levels welcome. Advanced registration required. $25 for students, $35 for members, $45 for general public. Tickets at lsumoa.org.
"TOO MUCH DRAMA, TO STAY FOCUSED" THE STAGE PLAY: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., BREC Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. xpressionsgreetings.com.
MID CITY MAKERS MARKET: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Mid City Makers Market, 541 S. Eugene St. Monthly market featuring area artisans, creators and artists. facebook.com/midcitymakersmarket.
"LUNA 18" LSU SCHOOL OF ART 18TH SUMMER EXHIBITION: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Glassell Gallery, 100 Lafayette St. A reception featuring the LSU School of Art 18th Summer Exhibition.
SOULFUL EXPRESSIONS: 7 p.m., Pop Shop Records, 2963 Government St. Showcase and open mic, featuring performances by Mr. Fluid, Nella Xam, Poetic Wolf and more. Hosted by Toi the Poetic Beauty. $5 at the door. facebook.com/bringjusticetomyrhyme.
BATON ROUGE CFMA CAJUN LUAU DANCE: 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., UCT Baton Rouge Council No. 449, 11175 Florida Blvd. A kid-friendly event full of Hawaiian shirts and flip-flops. Featuring Nouveaux Cajun Express with live music for dancing. $10 cover.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BASF KIDS' LAB: THE PHUN FACTOR: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Chemistry-focused 45-minute hands-on workshops for kids 6-12 and their accompanying adults. Explore the pH scale by identifying what unique pairings, such as lemons and vinegar and bananas and baking soda have in common. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
ARTICULATE ARTIST TALK: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Join this months featured artists for a "peek-behind-the-curtain" look at their work with the stories and inspiration that led to their creations. batonrougegallery.org.
TUESDAY
RED STICK ROLLER DERBY 101: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., email for location. Introduction to roller derby and the Red Stick team. The 101 program is a three-month training period, teaching skating skills and the rules of the sport. No prior knowledge or skating ability required. All genders welcome, ages 18 and up. A junior team is open for ages 7-17. Email membership@redstickrollerderby.com for full details. facebook.com/redstickrollerderby.
WEDNESDAY
CREATION STATION WEDNESDAYS: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Hands-on arts and crafts for all ages in Discovery Depot's Creation Station every Wednesday in July and August. lasm.org.
THURSDAY
FOOD TRUCK ROUND-UP: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Alexander's Highland Market, 18111 Highland Market Drive. Featuring all of your favorite food trucks at one location, live music and craft beer sampling.
"A MID CITY SUMMER SOIREE": 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., along Jefferson Highway in Mid City. Featuring shopping, dining, services, art and demonstrations.
BRSO OPEN HOUSE: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, 9635 Fenway Ave. An open house with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra staff, members of the Baton Rouge Symphony League, Louisiana Youth Orchestra and the Symphony Orchestra Chorus. Register at eventbrite.com.
THIRD THURSDAY: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. LSU FMA students will lead hands-on jewelry-making and ceramics sculpture demonstrations and activities. Craft beer available. $10 for general public, $5 for members and students/faculty with ID. lsumoa.org.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: 427 Laurel St. Featuring "Anger." Recent work by Morgan Tanner on display through Aug. 29. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring artwork by Ross Jahnke and Amy James, and Mary Jane Parker, through Aug. 29. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Adore|Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection," through Oct. 6; "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self," through Oct. 6; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Aug. 11; "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," through Sept. 29; "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," through Sunday; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Oct. 22; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm