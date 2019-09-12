FRIDAY
NANCI CHARPENTIER AND MICHAEL MAXWELL ARTIST RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., FW Gallery, 8501 Highland Road. Gallery reception for exhibit of works by Nanci Charpentier and Michael Maxwell. Free. facebook.com/fwgallery.
"SWAMP THANG" OPENING RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Foster Gallery, 111 Foster Hall, LSU Campus. LSU graduate student art exhibition, on display through Sept. 27. Free. facebook.com/glassell.foster.gallery.lsu.schoolofart.
"BROADWAY AT THE BALLET": 7 p.m., The Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre celebrates its season kickoff with a program of dance and Broadway songs. The event will also celebrate Michele Ball, who is retiring from leading Ballet for Children. $30 advance, $35 at the door. batonrougeballet.org.
OPERA LOUISIANE OPENING NIGHT "MUSIC AND MOVEMENT": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Opera and modern dance intertwine in this collaboration between Opera Louisiane and Of Moving Colors Productions. $39-$92 at manshiptheatre.org.
FRIDAY THE 13TH 1984 PARTY: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road. Celebrating "Friday the 13th" and "American Horror Story: 1984" with horror-inspired drag performances. facebook.com/splashbr.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"ROMEO AND JULIET": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. An adaptation of Shakespeare's tragedy of star-crossed and ill fated lovers. $20-$26 at theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY
CAPITOL PARK WALKING TOUR: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. A walking tour through the Capitol Park area. Tour lasts approximately 90 minutes and leaves from the museum lobby. $10; free for museum members. facebook.com/capitolparkmuseum.
COMMUNITY WORKOUT: 10 a.m., White Star Market, 4624 Government St. Blended cardio, flow and body weight workout led by Kristen Arsenault of TreadBR. Bring a mat, water bottle and tennis shoes. facebook.com/whitestarbr.
STORIES IN ART / HISTORIAS EN ARTE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Led by a bilingual educator, stories in English and Spanish, gallery activities and an art project. Free. lsumoa.org.
YOGA IN THE GALLERIES: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Bring a yoga mat. $5, includes museum admission. lsumoa.org.
OBSERVATIONAL PORTRAITS WITH DORON LANGBERG: 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. "Semblance" artist Doron Langberg will teach a portrait painting workshop. Ages 18 and up, all skill levels welcome. Advanced registration required. $25 for students, $35 for members, $45 for general public at lsumoa.org.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BASF KIDS' LAB — ENERGY LOVES PRODUCE: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Chemistry-focused, 45-minute hands-on workshops for kids 6-12 and their accompanying adults. Find out how electricity can be generated using some popular produce. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
"CHROMATIC CHORUS: AN OVATION" INSTALLATION: 11 a.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Public viewing of artist Jen Pack installing her threadworks sculpture "Chromatic Chorus: An Ovation" inside LASM. The artwork will be made of about 1,000 colored threads. Gallery general admission applies. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
SUNDAYS@4: MUSEUMGOER: 4 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Baton Rouge musician Alex V. Cook will talk about his solo, experimental musical project, Museumgoer. Free. batonrougegallery.org.
MONDAY
REAL MEN WEAR PINK REVEAL PARTY: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., White Star Market, 4624 Government St. Launching the 2019 Real Men Wear Pink campaign against breast cancer. $20 suggested donation. facebook.com/rmwpbr.
KENNY DEFOREST: 8 p.m., The Guru, 1857 Government St. Touring stand-up comedian Kenny DeForest will headline No Show Comedy's September event. Hosted by O'mar Finley. $10. facebook.com/thenoshowcomedy.
TUESDAY
COMMON GROUND: Noon to 1:30 p.m., The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. A lunch focused on preventing and addressing sexual violence in visual and performing arts spaces. Facilitated by Racheal Hebert, founding CEO and president of Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response. Email afabre@artsbr.org to RSVP. artsbr.org.
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM AND OPEN MIC: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. $5 or pay what you can. facebook.com/theeclectictruth.
KLSU'S OFF THE AIR: 9 p.m. to midnight, Radio Bar, 3079 Government St. KLSU DJs will spin an electro-psychedelia dance party. facebook.com/klsuradio.
WEDNESDAY
ASTRONOMY ON TAP: 6:30 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Nathan Miller, an LSU physics graduate student, will talk about the mystical quantum computers that he's working on. Shania Nichols, another LSU physics graduate student, will take a look at extreme weather on exoplanets in our solar system. Plus games, raffles, swag and space-themed drinks. First speaker begins at 7 p.m. Free. Kid-friendly. varsitytheatre.com.
THURSDAY
MAH JONGG OPEN PLAY: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., The Royal Standard, 16016 Perkins Road. Games of Mah Jong open to groups or individuals. Walk-ins welcome. Free. theroyalstandard.com.
GARDEN BROS CIRCUS: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. 3 Ring circus featuring "The largest elephant on Earth," acrobats, aerial artists and motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear. A Kids Fun Zone will also feature an elephant, camel and giant slide. $10-$28 at raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
LEGISLATIVE CANDIDATE STUMP SPEECH: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Tin Roof Brewery, 1624 Wyoming St. Hosted by Forum 35. Candidates running to represent Baton Rouge will be able to give their "stump speech" to young professionals. Networking will follow. Free. facebook.com/forum35.
LSU MOA'S THIRD THURSDAY: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., sixth floor terrace. Featuring the LSU student zine release, Invasive Queer Kudzu art project, a nacho bar and live band on the sixth floor terraces. $10 for general public, $5 for members and students/faculty with ID. lsumoa.org.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Architecturally Inspired: Fashion Celebrating the Old State Capitol," on display through Saturday; and "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State," on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Featuring "Eklektikos," recent work from Studio 9170, on display through Sept. 27. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Adore|Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection," through Oct. 6; "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self," through Oct. 6; "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," through Sept. 29; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives," through March 1, 2020; "Sounds is An Invisible Color," through March 1, 2020; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Oct. 22; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
HEALTHCARE GALLERY & WELLNESS SPA: 3488 Brentwood Dr. Suites 102-103. "Rapid Eye Movement: Courtney Miley Solo Exhibition," through Oct. 1. spabatonrouge.com.
Get listed! Email information about your event to red@theadvocate.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm