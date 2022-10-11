Brunch at Juban's is back.
Gone are the stucco archways dripping with the old New Orleans charm of yesteryear. Now all of the spaces are bathed in just the right amount of light to feel open, yet cozy. The space is awash in deep teals, copper, white and wood grain.
This occasion was a loosely planned Saturday jazz brunch with some of my best girls and an excuse to try executive chef Chris Motto’s latest offerings. As Baton Rouge's very own celebrity chef who competed on Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen in Season 18, Motto has been an integral part of the development of the culinary scene in the Capital City region. His command of flavor balance, beautiful presentation and consistent excellence always makes for an unforgettable experience.
I've followed Motto's career for several years as I love to remain abreast of everyone who is making a meaningful impact on our cultural development. When he won this year’s Fête Rouge Food and Wine Tasting Chefs Competition, I thought that I could taste the good-hearted nature of his food.
Walking into the restaurant to join my friends who had made the reservation, I took note of the welcoming walkway that led to the host stand. I was warmly greeted and escorted to meet my friends.
My brunch dates had already ordered the delightful appetizer of oysters Rockefeller — fried oysters, a bed of Rockefeller cream spinach, pickled fennel, hot sauce beurre blanc and Cajun caviar. Each bite of these perfect morsels had a burst of flavor. As far as savory appetizers go, the Rockefeller is my favorite.
When looking for sweet, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch French toast sticks with three dipping sauces — port blueberry, raspberry, and sweetened cream cheese — is a top contender. However, the grand prize goes to the gooey skillet cinnamon rolls topped with a Grand Marnier cream cheese icing paired perfectly with a hot cup of coffee or three.
My seat facing the newly renovated courtyard and entryway also afforded me a great view of the band when they came to serenade the birthday girl at the table next to us. The jazz quartet set up near the Hallelujah Bar played and sang the classics. The music created a melodic soundtrack to our meal.
I ordered a breakfast cocktail, a brandy milk punch. This sweet treat brought the brunch feel back to the oyster’s appetizer. I was delighted with the warm spice, Frapin VS Cognac and Melipone vanilla, all topped with a bit of nutmeg.
I had a mighty hunger, making the Fork & Knife Brunch Burger an easy choice. The dish consisted of a Wagyu beef patty, a sausage patty, Gruyere cheese, candied bacon, fried egg and red onion marmalade. I ordered a side of duck fat hash browns.
Even after skipping dinner and saving all of my appetite for this meal, I could only manage to finish half. It was a symphony of flavors, textures and colors; overall an amazing sandwich. The burger paired well with a medium-bodied red wine, in my case a rich and earthy Black Magnolia pinot noir, Willamette Valley.
My friends and I ate family style, so I was also able to sample the Chopped Steak, a 12 oz. Wagyu patty with cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions, demi-glace and cabernet reduction with truffle oil all atop yellow stone ground grits. It was divine and quite filling, along with the incomparable Hallelujah Crab — a soft shell crab, seafood stuffing and Creolaise sauce set in a sea of creamy, buttery yellow stone ground grits. I was happy to see the return of this classic Juban’s dish.
Juban's updates and new sophisticated veneer are reminders of why this restaurant has been such a significant institution in the Baton Rouge culinary culture.
One last sweet treat was in store for us at the end of the meal, and it was a cloud of minty cotton candy — delightfully nostalgic, always fun to eat, light on the pallet and refreshing. Be sure to make a reservation, as the space fills up quickly.