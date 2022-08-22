What is Memory Lane TV?
Founded in 2013 in Portland, Maine, Memory Lane TV is a multisensory therapeutic tool for people with dementia and their caregivers.
It offers a customized program adapted to every person and their family created with their own personal memories. According to Alban Maino, CEO of Memory Lane TV, “With access to these technologies, we’ve turned our vision of personalized, scientifically proven therapeutic programming into reality. Memory Lane TV is now available in managed care and in-home settings across the United States, and we are well-positioned to expand on a global scale.”
Memory Lane TV is a simple, economic way to help promote the quality of life for individuals with memory loss, as well as offer respite to their families and caregivers. It helps to manage the many mood and behavioral effects often associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. This therapeutically designed audio-visual content of Memory Lane TV can be streamed to the home or care community over the internet and suitable television and supports platforms such as Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire, as well as personal Chromecast and iOS devices.
During the product development phase, the company gathered feedback from approximately 500 test users in residential settings and found the following positive benefits: improved mood/anxiety levels in staff/caregivers and residents; positive impact to resident engagement; improved interactions with residents; and reduction in resident stress levels. Also, 95% of test users noted an overall positive impact from using the Memory Lane TV program.
Unlike regular TV, Memory Lane TV content is based on the neurological relationship between sensory stimulation and memory activation. The company studied more than 50 years of published research and synthesized and tested specific content design protocols to positively influence the mood and behavioral changes that often occur with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The content is plot and character free, matching relevant attention spans. Many of the content modules, (i.e., films), for instance, are designed to be used in tandem with specifically paired aromas to stimulate the sense of smell (i.e., olfactory stimulation), in addition to the audio-visual stimulation of the program. Memory Lane TV is designed for sustained engagement and offers videos, music, photography, sounds and aromas, impacting the individual’s mood, communication and relationships with caregivers and families. The programs are guided and controlled by caregivers and can be adapted to their loved ones’ circumstances and preferences. Additionally, Memory TV is helpful during sundowning behaviors and reduces anxiety, agitation and depression across all stages of Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
Memory Lane TV is just another gerotechnological advance, particularly for the Alzheimer’s and dementia population, for those affected to achieve the best quality of life at any stage of progression.
For information, go to the Memory Lane TV website at https://www.memory-lane.tv/.