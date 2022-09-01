As both LSU and Florida State football teams prepare for their season opener against each other on Sunday, Sept. 4 in New Orleans, their respective local Food Banks have issued a Hunger Blitz Fundraising Challenge to each other to see who can raise the most funds leading up to the game in the spirit of competition.
Just like in the game, it's a classic 11 vs. 11 matchup of Food Banks, who both want to win for the people they serve.
Second Harvest of the Big Bend serves 11 counties in the Greater Tallahassee area and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank serves 11 parishes in the Greater Baton Rouge area. While that number makes for a full field and a great matchup, the goal is to raise funds through this friendly challenge to fill the plates of the food insecure in our local communities.
“We are happy to accept this fundraising challenge from our friends at Second Harvest of the Big Bend in the spirit of both the game and our mission,” said Mike Manning, president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. “This challenge offers our fans an opportunity to show their support for their home team while also encouraging them to help their friends and neighbors in need.”
“As we gather with family and friends to watch our favorite teams and enjoy delicious game-day foods, we know there are so many that are not quite as fortunate,” said Monique Ellsworth, CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend. “Second Harvest is excited for the opportunity to support our Seminoles and make some noise for a great cause at the same time.”
The public is invited to join in this fun-spirited challenge to support those in need. Fans can show their home Food Bank team some support today by donating by visiting brfoodbank.org/hunger-blitz or give.fightinghunger.org/campaign/hunger-blitz/c424259.