Journalism professor emerita Laura Lindsay spoke about LSU's prized collections to the LSU Faculty and Staff Club Retirees meeting on March 11.
Lindsay edited the book “Treasures of LSU” for LSU’s sesquicentennial in 2010. The book highlights campus architecture, artwork, research collections, and scientific and cultural artifacts among other acquisitions.
“LSU has thousands of treasures, but just 91 were selected for the book,” Lindsay said. Those chosen “all encourage … the human spirit to soar,” according to the book’s foreword.
Among the university's highlights are the architectural styles, including Mediterranean for the campus, art deco for the Shaver Theatre, fresco murals along walkways, a historic dogtrot house at the Rural Life Museum and the award-winning habitat for live mascot Mike the Tiger. Acclaimed sculptures dot the campus, such as "Unity Ascending" by Frank Hayden.
Hill Memorial Library houses rare collections, such as original John James Audubon’s drawings. The Textile & Costume museum holds an original 1903 cadet uniform jacket. The Natural Science Museum contains 500-million-year-old micro-marine fossils.
Mary Adcock, Joan Benedict, Mary McGehee, Pat Triche and Rose Mary Wilhelm provided refreshments. The club holds meetings, tours and social events through the academic year and is open to all retirees and their spouses. Contact lsu.faculty.staff.ret.club@ gmail.com.
Suburban Reviewers hear about living in Belgium
Susan Harris shared adventures she and her husband, Doug, experienced when they lived in Antwerp, Belgium, when the Suburban Reviewers Book Club met March 6 at Cissy Benton Grantham's home in Baton Rouge.
Harris said most people in Belgium speak a little English, but it’s still challenging when you don’t speak Dutch. She said her husband bought a bicycle and rode five miles to work, while she volunteered at a nursing home visiting with a resident who spoke English and making an everlasting friendship. The couple also traveled to Germany, France, Great Britain and Amsterdam visiting art galleries, museums, churches and gardens.
The club elected 2019-20 officers: Judith Nesom, president; Kathy Spring, vice president; Kathy deGeneres, secretary; Gayle Brown, treasurer; and Marian Landry, Parliamentarian. Co-hostesses were Sara Easterly, Elise LeBlanc, Lynne Jones, Harris and Nesom.
Torchbearer Beta hosts brunch for Mu Master
Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi entertained Mu Master with a "Friendships in Bloom" brunch March 9 at Sandy Bailey's home.
Each guest was presented with a flower pot message-holder. In attendance were Mu Master President Jean Duhon, Joan Melancon, Eve Mire, Bobbie Ramsey, Karen Kimble, Janet Kemp and Judy Wederstrandt; and Torchbearer President Jean Leyda, Linda Musso, Verlyne LeBlanc, Juanita Coutee, Virginia Huffman and Bailey. Prospective member Vonnie Brewer from Colorado also attended.
Prior to the brunch, the chapter met at LeBlanc's home. Bailey spoke on Lay’s Potato Chips, which began in Colorado in 1932. She told of the different spices used for countries around the world and of the slogan “Bet You Can’t Eat Just One.” Huffman announced that a birthday celebration and Diamond Circle ritual will be given in honor of member Gail Keller on March 27. The Diamond Circle represents 60 years of Beta Sigma Phi membership.
Hepatitis C topic for District Nurses
Elizabeth N. Britton, nurse practitioner for the LSU Health Science Center Hepatology Services, talked about the ABCs of viral hepatitis and gave an update on treatments for hepatitis C when the Baton Rouge District Nurses Association met March 14 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
The program recognized graduating seniors and students from Baton Rouge Community College, Southeastern Louisiana University, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University and Southern University. Allison Rone from SLU was awarded a one-year membership in the American Nurses Association.
The next BRDNA event will be the annual Celebrate Nursing Banquet on Monday, May 6, at Boudreaux's Reception Hall.
Mid Town AARP hears about hospice volunteering
Shedonna Martin-Mason, Life Source Hospice Services of Baton Rouge volunteer coordinator, spoke March 14 to Mid Town LA AARP Chapter 5433.
Martin-Mason talked about the ways volunteers can support the work of Life Source Hospice, including companionship volunteers, support services volunteers, office volunteers and Memory Bears "Precious Keepsakes."
The chapter meets at 2 p.m. the second Thursday in the month at the East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
BR Chapter attends state DAR conference
Several members of the Baton Rouge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution attended the 110th LSDAR State Conference March 14-16 in Lafayette.
In attendance were Linda Donnelly, Lea Evans, Janis Lowe, Rezzie Meyer, Laurel Olsson, Zora Olsson and Susan Smith. Lillian Whitteker, representing the Children of the American Revolution, served as conference page.
Members attended the opening night ceremony, business meetings, a national defense luncheon, a state awards luncheon, a state officers club and regents club dinner and a reception honoring Zora Olsson as state regent. The chapter and individual members received numerous award certificates.
A memorial service was held March 15 at First United Methodist Church to honor DAR members who died in 2018. Baton Rouge Chapter member Anna Barker was among those memorialized.
The chapter met March 18 at the East Baton Rouge Fairwood Branch Library. Pam Vinci, director of the LSU Textile & Costume Museum, gave a slide presentation on “200 years of Louisiana Dress.” She said the museum's artifacts documented the unique and diverse cultures found in Louisiana. Chapter officers for 2019-21 were elected and will be installed in May.
DAR membership is open to women 18 or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. Email hgrace5366@aol.com for information.
Altrusa hears Pearl Harbor witness
Diane Grant spoke about witnessing the Pearl Harbor attack when Altrusa International of Baton Rouge met March 18 at Drusilla Seafood Restaurant.
Grant was a young girl in Honolulu, on Dec. 7, 1941, and said that when she heard the aircraft flying over their living quarters, she looked out the window and thought, “What a realistic training maneuver.” She said she was supposed to be a guest on the USS Arizona but changed plans at the last moment. The attack sunk the ship, killing 1,177 sailors and Marines on board.
Jackie Robbins, nominating chairwoman, presented officer nominees. Elected to serve the year beginning June 1 are Marti Didier, president; Amy Drago, vice president; Judy Stracener, secretary; Diane White, treasurer; Carol Davis and Belinda Dumas, directors. Foundation directors are Diane Bezdek, Lynn Nettles, Patience Travasos, Carmel Streater, Cherryl Alford, Gail Johnson and Robbins.
Streater was elected as an alternate to District Conference to replace Davis. Travasos and Robbins spoke about developing a club website. Robinson, Drago and Janie Starks updated the group on the service projects conducted at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum and The Dufrocq School.
For information on Altrusa, contact Nettles, (225) 752-9246, or Didier, (225) 939-0460.
Iota Master honors chapter sweetheart
Iota Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi honored Pat Tennyson, chapter sweetheart, on Feb. 23 at Zea's Rotisserie Grill. Tennyson was one of the sweethearts honored at a tea sponsored by Beta Sigma Phi City Council on Feb. 10 at Gabriel House.
At a Feb. 13 meeting at Janet Doucet's home, Tennyson demonstrated how to fold napkins for various occasions. Members also participated in a service project in support of The Volunteers of America homeless outreach. Members made sandwiches and assembled 100 lunch bags for distribution by VOA. Service co-chairwomen Darlene Poindexter and Essie Mongeau coordinated the project.
The chapter also recently welcomed new member Linda Garafola and a returning Beta Sigma Phi member, Donna Fortenberry. The chapter entertained sister chapter XI Alpha Theta with a valentine's party at Tennyson's home.
Manship School professor wins national award
Jinx Broussard, the Bart R. Swanson Endowed Memorial Professor at LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication, has been named the 2018 Scripps Howard Teacher of the Year.
This national award recognizes excellence in teaching in several areas, including innovative teaching practices; influence on curriculum; mentoring of students and faculty scholarship relating to teaching; leadership in educational activities; and ongoing industry engagement inside and outside the classroom.
Broussard also won the Guido H. Stempel III Award for Research in Journalism and Mass Communication from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism for research that has benefited the professions of journalism and related mass communication fields.
Additionally, she won a 2019 Happy Award for her demonstrated excellence in service-learning practices. The LSU Center for Community Engagement, Learning, and Leadership gives out only 10 of the awards each year.
LSU law students win national titles
LSU Law students Briana Falcon and Joe Heaton were named national champions of the Lefkowitz National Trademark Law Moot Court Competition at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., on March 17.
Falcon and Heaton, both from Baton Rouge, took home the first-place team award, along with awards for Best Oralist Team and second-place Best Brief at the competition. The LSU Law Lefkowitz Trademark Law Moot Court team is coached by professor Lee Ann Lockridge and Advocacy Fellow Annie Scardulla.
Eighty teams from law schools across the U.S. participated in the Lefkowitz Moot’s regional rounds this year.
SLU student broadcasters receive Emmy scholarships
Three students at the Southeastern Channel for Southeastern Louisiana University have received prestigious Emmy scholarships from the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Senior Alexis Minor, of Baton Rouge, and junior Dylan Domangue, of Houma, were awarded $5,000 scholarships each, while senior Amanda Kitch, of Covington, won a $4,500 stipend.
Domangue is a producer, director, reporter and anchor for the Southeastern Channel’s live weekly sportscast “The Big Game,” which in 2017 won first place in the nation for “Best Video Sportscast” given by College Broadcasters at the National Student Production Awards in San Antonio.
Minor has contributed to the channel’s student comedy show “College Night,” which recently won first place in the nation for “Best Video Comedy” at CBI’s National Student Production Awards in Seattle. She is also the channel's student social media manager.
CBI has honored Kitch, an anchor, reporter and producer, for the station’s student newscast “Northshore News” during the past two years with both first place and second place in the nation honors for “Best Video News Reporting.” She also received “Best in the South” recognition for news reporting at the Southeast Journalism Conference, made up of universities from eight states.
