Wondering what you’d like to do before you “kick the bucket” provides endless opportunities for pleasant fantasy. But at least two Baton Rouge mental health professionals say there’s real value in making and fulfilling these "bucket list" goals.
“Regarding bucket lists, I think that they can be an excellent tool to connect individuals with memorable and meaningful experiences that break up the monotony of daily life,” said Casey Sommers, a licensed professional counselor.
Kelli Smith, also a licensed professional counselor, says bucket lists are the extremely long-term version of goal-setting, which she advises for many of her clients. Having short-term goals — one to six months — are great practice for setting and achieving long-term goals.
“Usually, smaller goals feed into larger goals,” Smith said. “Imagine a huge bucket that has little buckets.”
Bucket lists have several positive results:
They help you set priorities. It’s possible to drift along without thinking about what it is that would make you happy. Bucket lists help you think about making choices about making the most of life.
“Doing so can be an effective approach to combating bouts of loneliness or boredom and can encourage individuals to take ownership of how they spend their time,” Sommers said.
They can make life more exciting. Day-to-day routines are necessary, but they can become dull and joyless. But there is a big prize you’re working for, that can energize an otherwise ordinary day.
“It gives the person an opportunity to have something to look forward to,” Smith said. “If you’re dealing with any type of mental health disorder, particularly depression, having something to further motivate you to achieve helps, as well as having kind of a sense of purpose and meaning. It allows the person to just be able to step outside their current mood and put forth as much energy as possible to achieving it.”
They help you grow. By definition, a bucket list item is something you haven’t done before, and doing new things puts you in situations you couldn’t have expected.
“Getting out of our comfort zones can also be a great way to meet new people and create a life that aligns with our value systems,” Sommers said.
Your bucket list can affect those around you. If your friends and family see you pursuing a big life goal, it encourages them to support you or even create their own bucket list.
“The motivation to achieve the bucket list, it’s contagious,” Smith said. “It’s a huge ripple effect that it has.”
These counselors have their own bucket lists.
“One is to do an overseas travel, a whole month of traveling,” Smith said. “I haven’t fully picked which continent, yet, but it’s one of the goals. I’m probably leaning toward Australia.”
“My bucket list includes items like visiting the Ice Hotel in Sweden to see the Aurora Borealis, running at least one more marathon, and seeing a Broadway show in New York City,” Sommers said.