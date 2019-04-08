Ken Singletary has already beaten cancer and infertility. On Friday, he’ll take on another daunting assignment — a warped wall.
Actually, as viewers of the popular NBC-TV show “American Ninja Warrior” know, there’s no guarantee he’ll reach that signature obstacle. But the Baton Rouge man will be one of about 100 contestants who’ll try when the show holds its Season 11 qualifier in Oklahoma City.
Whether Singletary actually makes it on to the hit show, scheduled to return to the air in early summer, remains to be seen.
The qualifying competition in Oklahoma City will be the first time Singletary has entered ANW, which challenges competitors with a series of obstacles that test strength, agility and balance. However, the 46-year-old research specialist at Pennington Biomedical Research Center is no stranger to obstacles.
When he was 4, Singletary was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. He has been in remission twice, and the cancer has not returned since he was 6, but doctors said chemotherapy used to treat the disease would leave him sterile.
“I was tested 10 years ago, and they pretty much said the same thing: ‘It’ll be a miracle if you’re able to have kids,’ ” he said.
After 13 years of marriage, his wife, Kem, gave birth to Theresa.
Wanting to get in the best possible shape to play with his daughter, Singletary began following the P90X workout regimen. In 2014, a friend invited him to participate in Tough Mudder, outdoor obstacle races in which teams try to overcome a series of obstacles, many of which include mud pits.
Singletary was not heavily involved in sports growing up in Clinton, Mississippi, but he fell in love with Tough Mudder.
“It became pretty clear early on that although I’m somewhat competitive in running, I’m not the fastest guy out there, but where I excelled was with obstacles,” he said. “I would always make up a lot of ground on guys with those. So, naturally, I kind of gravitated toward Ninja Warrior because that’s basically what they do.”
Singletary built some obstacles in his backyard, both for himself and for Theresa, 8, to enjoy. They were watching ANW reruns on television last summer when she persuaded him to try out.
“She pretty much said, ‘I know you could do it, Daddy. I’ve seen guys who are bigger, stronger, more muscles than you who can’t do some of the stuff that you do,’ ” he said. “I told her it’s a long shot — a lot of people want to do this — but if you think we can do it, then we can do it. So, from that point on, we decided to make the video and give it a shot.”
Singletary submitted a video in late September that showed him and Theresa on their backyard obstacles and told about his background. He didn’t hear anything from the television show until learning in mid-March that he’d been selected to compete in Oklahoma City.
At 5 feet 6 inches, 130 pounds, Singletary said he’s a good size for many of ANW’s usual obstacles, which put a lot of stress on upper-body and grip strength. His backyard course includes a “salmon ladder,” which requires ninjas to ascend a series of rungs while hanging from a single iron bar. His biggest concerns are obstacles that require balance, which he hasn’t been able to duplicate.
Everyone who completes the entire course — including the infamous warped wall — on Friday will be among the 30 ninjas to make the Oklahoma City finals on Saturday. The rest of that group will be determined by those who go the farthest the fastest on the course.
Singletary is using his part in the competition to raise money for the Dr. Sheila Moore Fund for Kids with Cancer and Blood Disorders at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. Contributions can be made online at ololchildrens.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donordrive.personalCampaign&participantID=1058.
“I’m actually very confident,” Singletary said. “I am really good at obstacles. But, having said that, I’ve seen some very athletic people, some of the superstars on the show, make mistakes and fall very early. It happens all the time. It takes one little slip.
“Nine times out of 10, I think I could probably do almost any obstacle that’s on there. But to be able to do all of them in an order in front of cameras and fans and everything, that’s a totally different animal.”
His wife and daughter will be in the crowd to cheer him on.
“I always admired his ability to do these things and be able to do them with her,” Kem Singletary said. “I always support it. I guess a part of me wishes I could participate. Maybe this is my incentive to try to do it, right?”