Houston writer Bryan Washington’s debut book, “Lot,” a collection of short stories, has been named winner of the 2019 Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence.
The award will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
Now in its 13th year, the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence is a nationally acclaimed $15,000 prize given annually by Baton Rouge Area Foundation donors to recognize outstanding work from promising African American fiction writers, while honoring Gaines’ extraordinary contribution to the literary world. Gaines died Nov. 5 at his home in Oscar at the age of 86.
“Lot” is set in the city of Houston, particularly its East End. The narrator is a young man who often doesn’t feel at home in his hometown and keenly watches others as they desperately struggle or thrive.
Washington’s fiction and essays have appeared in The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Paris Review, Boston Review and other publications. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Houston and a master’s in creative writing from the University of New Orleans. He is a lecturer at Rice University.
A national panel of judges selected the book award winner. Judges for 2019 were Edward P. Jones, Pulitzer Prize winner for his 2003 novel, “The Known World”; Anthony Grooms, a critically acclaimed author and creative writing professor at Kennesaw State University; renowned author Elizabeth Nunez, professor of English at Hunter College-City University of New York; Francine Prose, author of more than 20 books, including “Blue Angel,” a nominee for the 2000 National Book Award; and Patricia Towers, former features editor for O, The Oprah Magazine and a founding editor of Vanity Fair magazine.
Previous winners of the Ernest J. Gaines award include Jamel Brinkley for “A Lucky Man,” Crystal Wilkinson for “Birds of Opulence,” T. Geronimo Johnson for “Welcome to Braggsville,” Attica Locke for “The Cutting Season,” Stephanie Powell Watts for “We Are Taking Only What We Need” and Dinaw Mengestu for “How to Read the Air.”
The ceremony is free and open to the public, although reservations are requested at gainesaward@braf.org.