After four long years away from the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theater, the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will open its 2022 Orchestral Series with the concert, "Julien Kuerti conducts Dvorak," at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10.
Caty Steward, the symphony's director of patron engagement, says "a series of perfect storms" have delayed the return. The symphony's last performance at the River Center, located at 300 St. Louis St., was April 19, 2018.
"We've been referred to as musical nomads for four years. We're grateful to a variety of community partners who have opened their doors for us so we can keep performing, but everyone is beyond excited to return to the hall for this homecoming," said Steward.
Kuerti, guest conductor, will lead the orchestra in Antonin Dvorak's "Symphony No. 8" and Camille Saint-Saens' "Cello Concerto," featuring Grammy Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey.
Kuerti also will conduct New Orleans composer Louis Moureau Gottschalk's "Symphony No. 1." The piece is one of Gottschalk's few surviving classical works. Kuerti chose it honor the composer's New Orleans and Creole roots.
Kuerti lives in Montreal and is director of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra in Kalamazoo, Mich.
Tickets are $19-$65 by calling (225) 383-0500 or visiting brso.org.