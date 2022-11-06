This autumn has brought another election season, a time to focus on the work of government and those we choose to lead it. But there’s another strand of public life that has its own role to play in Louisiana’s future, and it deserves attention, too.
I’m talking about the civic clubs where friendships are formed, great deeds are accomplished, and leaders are made. These groups have done much to advance progress across south Louisiana, but they’ll need new generations of members to sustain their missions.
This came to mind last month after a couple of speaking engagements that meant visits to the Kiwanis Club of Algiers and the Baton Rouge chapter of the American Association of University Women. I really enjoyed connecting with both groups, and members in each club said they’d welcome new blood.
As if reading from a shared script, both Paul Richard, past president of the Kiwanis Club of Algiers, and Mary Francis, a longtime member of Baton Rouge’s AAUW chapter, mentioned the same book in explaining the challenge: Robert Putnam’s “Bowling Alone.”
Published in 2000, Putnam’s book cited falling rates of participation in civic clubs as cause for concern. Putnam sounded a similar alarm in “The Upswing,” a 2020 survey of civic life he coauthored with Shaylyn Garrett. “The Upswing” offers a few suggestions for turning things around, and it’s a great title to add to your autumn reading list. In the meantime, I’ll share a few thoughts from Richard and Francis about why they find their civic groups so rewarding.
“I got involved in Kiwanis because it’s a hands-on organization and its mission is to improve the world one child, one community at a time,” Richard told me. Algiers Kiwanians, like Kiwanians everywhere, raise money to help those who need it most, with youngsters as a primary focus. “The most important thing is fellowship — and the feeling you get that you are making a contribution and helping the community,” said Richard, a 65-year-old commercial real estate broker.
Francis, a retired psychiatric social worker for the Veterans Administration, joined the American Association of University Women in 1976 and remains active at age 84. The organization began in the 1880s as a way to promote access to higher education for women.
“This appealed to me — to promote higher education as a priority,” said Francis, who felt the need to boost education was especially urgent in Louisiana. Francis is also proud of the AAUW scholarships that help defray college expenses. “I’m a single lady with no children. I think it’s a way for me to give back to the community,” she said.
Information about joining these and many other clubs is widely available online, though your journey shouldn’t stop with a point and click. The important thing for all of us might be less time in front of a screen — and an hour or so each week seeing our neighbors up close.