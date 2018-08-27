Legion Post 38 honors Persons of the Year
American Legion Nicholson Post 38 honored its 2018 nominees for Persons of the Year at its Aug. 6 meeting.
Certificates were presented to firefighter Nick Joiner, of the St. George Fire Department, and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Deputy Jeffrey Sickler, who also received a plaque as the American Legion 6th District Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Vickie Williams-Tillman was recognized as Good Citizen of the Year.
At the meeting, the Military Order of the World Wars Middleton Chapter presented certificates of appreciation to Legion members who participated as honor guards at the Lt. Col. Phillip Collins' military funeral at Port Hudson: James Dunn, Joseph "Pete" Leonard, Gerard Ruth, David Boudreaux, Richard Stoewer, Wickliff Samson, Anna Sanders and Dale Lemoine.
Amateur Radio Club hears about developments
Frank Spruell spoke about developments in amateur radio on July 31 to the Amateur Radio Club of Baton Rouge.
Fusion radio provides the ability to transmit digital voice and data over the amateur radio bands while maintaining high voice quality and reliability. Using this technology, the radio operator can digitally use the internet as well as the wireless capabilities of radio into one transmission mode, extending the communication capabilities of the amateur radio operator to anywhere in the world. Spruell noted there are some equipment restrictions and handled those concerns in an open discussion.
President Robin Hudson said the club is offering a free technician licensing class beginning Sept. 6 at the East Baton Rouge Main Library. For information about amateur radio and the technician class, visit brarc.org.
Incarceration topic for Red Stick Kiwanis
Judge Jewel E. “Duke” Welch discussed the connection between Louisiana’s high incarceration rates and drug addiction at the Red Stick Kiwanis Club meeting Aug. 10 at Lake Sherwood Village.
Welch serves on the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal, previously serving on 19th Judicial District Court from 1995 to 2004.
Welch said Louisiana reigns as “the incarceration capital of the nation,” citing statistics from late 2017 that more than 44,000 offenders reside in state-owned and operated jails and penal facilities, with 80 percent of them having drug addiction and associated issues.
Noting Louisiana’s recidivism rate of about 70 percent, Welch said many convicts that are released return to jail after arrest on drug-related criminal offenses.
Also speaking was Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker.
Kiwanis LAMISSWTENN District Gov.-elect R. Bruce Hammatt noted the ongoing development of The Kiwanis House, which soon will provide housing for family members whose children are hospitalized in Baton Rouge-area medical centers.
Lagniappe Woman's Club has annual lunch
The GFWC Lagniappe Woman's Club held its annual membership lunch Aug. 14 at Sally Ann Martin's home.
Loraine Skidmore, membership chairwoman, welcomed those arriving at the door. Committee members were Lynn Golda, Charlotte Frattini and Pat Quartararo. President Cathie Ryan spoke about upcoming events.
Hyde speaks on bygone Louisiana justice
Sam C. Hyde Jr., director of the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies and the Leon Ford endowed chair, spoke to the Edward Livingston Historical Association on Aug. 16 at the Livingston Library.
Hyde said justice was not handled in the early 1900s as it is today. Often, people lacked the moral courage to convict those guilty of a crime, so many crimes went unpunished.
Dr. Trenton James will speak on medical practice in historical Louisiana at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the Livingston Library. The public is invited to attend.
