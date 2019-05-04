The Charity Ball Association of Baton Rouge will present 13 young women at its annual Le Bal de Noel on Dec. 29 at the Crowne Plaza. The 2019 debutantes will be honored Wednesday, May 22, at a French Picnic at the Baton Rouge Country Club.
Debutantes are Mary Caroline Dansky, daughter of Rachel and David Dansky; Katherine McCall D’Armond, daughter of Teri and Tom D’Armond; Anna Katherine Garrett, daughter of Rachel and Paul Garrett; Mary Brandon Harrell, daughter of Catherine and Christopher Harrell; Katherine Farley Hudson, daughter of Danelle and Thomas Hudson; Julia LeBlanc, daughter of Jean Ann and Burton Leblanc; Anna Marceline Mayeaux, daughter of Lisa and Paul Mayeaux; Laura Charlotte McKernan, daughter of Shannon and Gordon McKernan; Grace Ann Nader, daughter of Holland and Breaux Nader; Anna Brandli Roberts, daughter of Brandli Wiemer Roberts and Paul W. Roberts; Amanda Mary Solomon, daughter of Anne and James Solomon; Lura Elizabeth Stabiler, daughter of Mary and Warren Stabiler; and Kelly Clare Stephens, daughter of Karen and Anthony Stephens.
Mary Caroline Dansky, a graduate of Episcopal High School, attends LSU where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and the America Society of Interior Design. She is the granddaughter of Carolyn Robinson, of Baton Rouge, and Robert Simoneaux, of Tomaston, Georgia, and the late Jane and David Joel Dansky Sr.
Katherine McCall D’Armond, a graduate of Episcopal High School, attends Samford University where she is a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She is the granddaughter of Dr. Brother and Edith Hackett and Bill and Margaret D’Armond. Her mother, Teri Hackett D’Armond, was presented by the Charity Ball Association in 1986.
Anna Katherine Garrett, a graduate of Episcopal High School, attends Texas Christian University where she is a member of Phi Mu sorority, AED Pre-Health Club, Student Mobilization and National Society of Collegiate Scholars. She is the granddaughter of Nellwyn and Charles East; Dr. Edmund and Carolyn Spiller Jr., of Hammond; Pam and Dorman Davidson, of Mandeville; and the late Dannie P. Garrett Jr.
Mary Brandon Harrell, a graduate of Episcopal High School, attends Birmingham-Southern College where she is a member of Chi Omega sorority and is in the Honors Program. She is also a Girls on the Run mentor. She is the granddaughter of Brandon Taylor Stephens and the late Dr. Albert Leonard Stephens Jr. and Zoe Stephens Harrell and the late Joe Cooper Harrell.
Katherine Farley Hudson, a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, attends the University of Alabama where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She is the granddaughter of Dr. Daniel Edward and Jehnell Farley Dupree and the late Henry Edward and Cecil Stanford Hudson.
Julia Burton LeBlanc, a graduate of University High School, attends the University of Alabama where she is a member of Kappa Delta sorority. She is the granddaughter of the late Mary Evelyn Johnson McKernan Kinamore, Diane Lowe McKernan, the late Joseph Jerome McKernan, Nancy Chesson and Jules Burton Leblanc.
Anna Marceline Mayeaux, a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, attends LSU where she is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She is the granddaughter of Dr. Tom and Anne Meek and Mary F. Mayeaux and the late Percy A. Mayeaux. Her mother, Lisa Meek Mayeaux, was presented by the Charity Ball Association in 1984.
Laura Charlotte McKernan, a graduate of University High School, attends the University of Texas where she is a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and is a Live 2 Serve volunteer. She is the granddaughter of James Morgan and Laura Holloway Field and the late Mary Evelyn McKernan Kinamore, Diane Lowe McKernan and the late Joseph Jerome McKernan Sr. Her grandmother, Laura Holloway Field, was also presented by the Charity Ball Association.
Grace Ann Nader, a graduate of University High School, attends the University of Georgia where she is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She is the granddaughter of Dr. Tom and Cathy Greene and Dr. Sam and Ann Nader.
Anna Brandli Roberts, a graduate of Christian Life Academy, attends Southeastern Louisiana University. She is the granddaughter of Robert E. and Katherine H. Wiemer and the late Diane Keller Wiemer and Dr. James and Martha M. Morris of Kingwood, Texas, and Dr. Charlie and Pat D. Roberts. Her mother, Brandli Wiemer Roberts, was presented by the Charity Ball Association in 1983.
Amanda Mary Solomon, a graduate of Episcopal High School, attends LSU where she is a member of Reformed University Fellowship. She is the granddaughter of James Ray Douglas Sr. and the late Mary Arrington Douglas, and the late Amanda Tamer and Mitchell Solomon, of Providence, Rhode Island. Her mother, Anne Douglas Solomon, was presented by the Charity Ball Association in 1985.
Lura Elizabeth Stabiler, a graduate of Episcopal High School, attends LSU where she is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She is the granddaughter of Barbara and Roby Bearden Jr. and Warren and Margaret Stabiler Sr. Her mother, Mary Bearden Stabiler, was presented by the Charity Ball Association in 1990.
Kelly Clare Stephens, a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, attends the University of Alabama where she is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She is the granddaughter of John J. and Patricia Kelly, of New Orleans, and Jim and Becky Stephens.
The Charity Ball Association’s officers are Stephanie Grand, president; Carolyn Winder, vice president; Stacey Moore, secretary; Candy Be, treasurer; Dena Balart and Lissa Weston, ball chairwomen; and Leigh Greene, debutante liaison.
The Charity Ball Association of Baton Rouge is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is philanthropic. It was formed in 1956 by a group of civic-minded members who wanted to support the community through charitable donations. Over the years, the association has contributed over $500,000 to local charitable organizations. This year’s recipient is St. Lillian Academy, a school that educates children who have communication and learning challenges.