Peggy Sweeney-McDonald left Baton Rouge 40 years ago to pursue acting. The role of her life, however, may have come when her mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
Sweeney-McDonald’s experiences caring for her mother have resulted in “Life in the A-Zone,” a weekly podcast that tells stories of one family’s journey through that dreaded disease. Sherry Sweeney, who was diagnosed in 2016, died on July 2, 2019.
“I think my mom would have wanted these stories out now,” said Sweeney-McDonald. “Because I’m an actress, I’m able to present these stories with a lot of emotion. It’s not just me saying this is what happened with my mom with Alzheimer’s. I talk about my personal journey and all the lessons and a lot of good memories that keep her spirit alive.”
Sweeney-McDonald, 62, grew up in Baton Rouge, graduating from Broadmoor High School and LSU before pursuing acting, first in Houston and then New York, where she met her husband, Jimmy McDonald. They lived in New Orleans and, for 19 years, Los Angeles: he as a stockbroker, she as an actress and owner of an event-production company. In 2010, she also published “Meanwhile, Back at Café du Monde,” a collection of stories about life and food.
While Sweeney-McDonald was visiting home in 2016, the entire family — her father, Myles, and sisters Shannan Rieger, Erin Uffman and Dr. Kelly Clements — went with her mom to the neurologist’s office, where they received the Alzheimer’s diagnosis. When Sweeney-McDonald told her husband by telephone, there was a second shock. He had been laid off that day.
“He said, ‘I guess the universe has made the decision for us that we’re moving back to Louisiana,’” Sweeney-McDonald said. “I had been telling him I really thought it was time for us to move back because I was worried about my mom and I didn’t want to be far away.”
They sold their condo in Los Angeles and moved in with her parents. They arrived the same weekend as the 2016 Baton Rouge-area flood, which forced a brief evacuation. Sweeney-McDonald saw firsthand what her dad and sisters, who all remained in Baton Rouge, had experienced.
“I think she was frustrated and scared, and she tried to cover it up for a long time,” Sweeney-McDonald said. “Her friends were, like, ‘She’s fine,’ because they would go to lunch with her for an hour or two, and she could definitely get by, and you wouldn’t think she was bad because she would have great moments. It’s just a slow-moving disease in a lot of ways, and then it starts going down fast.”
There were many sweet moments, but Alzheimer’s shadowed even those, such as a shopping trip when, while Sweeney-McDonald tried on a dress, her mom wandered away.
After her mom’s death, Sweeney-McDonald took a memoir essay writing class to help her write a book about returning home after so many years. During the class, Sweeney-McDonald wrote a short essay about how Alzheimer’s turned her mom from a fashionable dresser into someone who put on mismatched, inside-out clothes. She read the story to the class.
“I finished it and looked up, and the instructor was crying and so were the other people taking the class around the big table,” Sweeney-McDonald said. “The teacher looked at me and said, ‘Peggy, did you just write that right now?’ Yes. She, goes, ‘Wow. That is so beautiful. You have to write this book. You’re going to help so many people.’”
As she wrote the yet-unpublished book, Sweeney-McDonald noticed how the pandemic had disrupted the publishing industry, so she looked into doing a podcast. A friend recommended Rougarou Studios in Baton Rouge, which recorded her first three episodes and helped her get it on podcasting platforms: Podbeam, Apple, Google, Spotify, YouTube and Stitcher.
Sweeney-McDonald has bought her own equipment and records the podcasts at home in a studio she’s converted from a walk-in closet. Launched on July 29, “Life in the A-Zone” was downloaded almost 1,900 times in seven weeks.
“They said if you have 136 downloads the first month you’re in the top 50%,” she said. “I’m way over that. It’s so exciting.”
The stories are warm and often humorous. It’s not a how-to guide for caring for Alzheimer’s patients, but she wants it to inspire hope for those who have that difficult task.
“I hope it inspires some courage to keep moving forward and find some grace in good moments,” she said. “Even though it’s hard, ask for help. Reach out for help and know that you’re going to make mistakes and it’s OK. It’s progress, not perfection, every day. At the end of the day, try to find those few moments of grace. Find the good, those little moments you can hold onto that were beautiful.”