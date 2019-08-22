ACA.insectday002.082618
Linda Foreman and her children, Gabe Foreman, 6, and Anna-Grace foreman, 2, check out some of the bugs at Insect Day last year at the Science Museum in downtown Lafayette. At this year's event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, visitors can 'bug out' with some of the state's top entomologists and insect enthusiasts. Also look for displays of live and preserved insect specimens and get up close with hands-on, live insect exhibits. New this year is insect-themed face painting. Exhibitors will include The Beetle-Experience - Steven Barney, the LSU Entomology Club, Schoolhouse Safari, The Urban Naturalist, Linda Auld (The 'Bug Lady of New Orleans'), Acadiana Beekeepers Association, Acadiana Master Naturalists, Acadiana Native Plant Project, Aquarium Central, Atelier de la Nature and Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge Urban Naturalist LLC. For more info, visit InsectDay.com. Regular museum admssion applies.

FRIDAY

PEACE & LOVE TOUR — CELEBRATING WOODSTOCK 50TH: 5:30 p.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of a rock 'n' roll moment that changed history. Relive the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival; the Grateful Dead; Jimi Hendrix; Janis Joplin; Crosby, Stills, and Nash; The Who and more from the Woodstock era as performed live by the national touring Paisley Craze Band. Pre-show festivities include Woodstock trivia, tie-dye merchandise, photo-booths and more. ticketmaster.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

MURDER MYSTERY DINNER THEATRE: Doors open 6 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. A three-course dinner, cocktails, silent and live auctions, and performance to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana. acadianabigs.org.

FRIDAY-THURSDAY

CHUY'S GREEN CHILE FESTIVAL: 11 a.m., Chuy's, 4505 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette. New dishes, giveaways and a limited edition T-shirt during the 31st annual Green Chile Fest. Chuys.com.

SATURDAY

INSECT DAY: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lafayette Science Museum, 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Regular museum admission applies. Co-organized by the museum and Steven Barney with The Beetle Experience, the family-friendly event explores and celebrates some of the most prevalent animals on earth. insectday.com.

WWE — LIVE AT CAJUNDOME: 7:30 p.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. www.neworleansticketfinder.com.

SUNDAY

EAT LAFAYETTE CHEF'S TABLE — SPORT SUITES EATS: 5:30 p.m., Central Pizza Bar, 423 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Preview of Basin Dance Collective's upcoming show, "Sport Suites," with dance, stadium food and specialty cocktails. $25 via eventbrite.com.

WEDNESDAY

LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Chase Bonin. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.

THURSDAY

"STRANGER THINGS" TRIVIA NIGHT: 6 p.m., The Pearl, 222 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Come test your trivia knowledge. The top 3 winning teams will receive cash and/or bar tab prizes.

ONGOING

ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.

CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.

HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.

HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.

LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.

LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.

ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.

