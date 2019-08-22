Linda Foreman and her children, Gabe Foreman, 6, and Anna-Grace foreman, 2, check out some of the bugs at Insect Day last year at the Science Museum in downtown Lafayette. At this year's event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, visitors can 'bug out' with some of the state's top entomologists and insect enthusiasts. Also look for displays of live and preserved insect specimens and get up close with hands-on, live insect exhibits. New this year is insect-themed face painting. Exhibitors will include The Beetle-Experience - Steven Barney, the LSU Entomology Club, Schoolhouse Safari, The Urban Naturalist, Linda Auld (The 'Bug Lady of New Orleans'), Acadiana Beekeepers Association, Acadiana Master Naturalists, Acadiana Native Plant Project, Aquarium Central, Atelier de la Nature and Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge Urban Naturalist LLC. For more info, visit InsectDay.com. Regular museum admssion applies.