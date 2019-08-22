FRIDAY
PEACE & LOVE TOUR — CELEBRATING WOODSTOCK 50TH: 5:30 p.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of a rock 'n' roll moment that changed history. Relive the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival; the Grateful Dead; Jimi Hendrix; Janis Joplin; Crosby, Stills, and Nash; The Who and more from the Woodstock era as performed live by the national touring Paisley Craze Band. Pre-show festivities include Woodstock trivia, tie-dye merchandise, photo-booths and more. ticketmaster.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
MURDER MYSTERY DINNER THEATRE: Doors open 6 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. A three-course dinner, cocktails, silent and live auctions, and performance to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana. acadianabigs.org.
FRIDAY-THURSDAY
CHUY'S GREEN CHILE FESTIVAL: 11 a.m., Chuy's, 4505 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette. New dishes, giveaways and a limited edition T-shirt during the 31st annual Green Chile Fest. Chuys.com.
SATURDAY
INSECT DAY: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lafayette Science Museum, 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Regular museum admission applies. Co-organized by the museum and Steven Barney with The Beetle Experience, the family-friendly event explores and celebrates some of the most prevalent animals on earth. insectday.com.
WWE — LIVE AT CAJUNDOME: 7:30 p.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. www.neworleansticketfinder.com.
SUNDAY
EAT LAFAYETTE CHEF'S TABLE — SPORT SUITES EATS: 5:30 p.m., Central Pizza Bar, 423 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Preview of Basin Dance Collective's upcoming show, "Sport Suites," with dance, stadium food and specialty cocktails. $25 via eventbrite.com.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Chase Bonin. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
THURSDAY
"STRANGER THINGS" TRIVIA NIGHT: 6 p.m., The Pearl, 222 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Come test your trivia knowledge. The top 3 winning teams will receive cash and/or bar tab prizes.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones