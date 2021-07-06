The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will return in October after missing last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The fair will run for 11 days, Oct. 28 through Nov. 7.
Fair Chairman Cliff Barton said all the fair favorites will return, including the great rides, the midway, Swifty Swine Pig Racing, Pages Globe of Death Motorcycle thrill show, 4-H Livestock Shows, magician Tim Spinosa, Chubby Carrier, the Justin McLain Project, a Cajun day, a Latino day, entertainment daily on the main stage and more.
Barton said the fair is planned and operated by an all-volunteer staff. Proceeds from the fair are returned to the community by the Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation in the form of scholarships, awards and grants to nonprofit organizations involved with children. These donations recently surpassed the $4.2 million mark, he said.