LSU Opera's 'Cendrillon'
The LSU Opera's Turner-Fischer Center's final performance of "Cendrillon," Jules Massenet's humorous "Cinderella," will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, in the Shaver Theatre, LSU Music and Dramatic Art Building. No cash sales. Tickets are $12-$32 by visiting lsucmda.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=4.
Red Magnolia dinner theater
Tickets are on sale for Red Magnolia Theatre Co.'s dinner theater fundraiser, "The Twelve Days of Christmas," at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Juban's Restaurant & Bar, 3739 Perkins Road. Tickets are $100 and include a three-course meal and the play. The story follows Mary, a woman whose life falls apart after seeing her fiance kiss another woman on TV. Visit redmagnoliatheatrecompany.ticketspice.com/the-12-dates-of-christmas-a-comedy-by-gina-hoben.
Southeastern premiere
Tickets are on sale for Southeastern Louisiana University Theatre's premiere of "The Way We Say Goodbye," a play written and directed by Southeastern Alumna Donna Gay Anderson, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, at Reimer’s Memorial Auditorium, 305 E. Charles St., Hammond. Tickets are $15-$20 by visiting southeastern.edu/theatre.
LSU Virtuosi
The LSU Virtuosi, a chamber string orchestra, will perform a free program from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the College of the Energy, Coast & Environment rotunda, 93 S. Quad Drive. For more information, visit lsu.edu/cmda/events.
Wild Bees
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, is showing "Wild Bees," featuring photography by Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman, through Sunday, April 30, in the Colonnade Gallery. For more information, visit lasm.org.
Malaika Favorite at Southern
The Southern University Visual Arts Gallery in Frank Hadyn Hall on campus is showing "Malaika Favorite: Faces and Spaces" through Friday, Dec. 9. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 771-4109 or email randell_henry@subr.edu or randell.henry@sus.edu.
LSU Symphonic Winds
Tickets are on sale for the LSU Symphonic Winds' concert, “Variations on America,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, in the LSU Union Theater, Veterans Drive. Tickets are $11-$18 by visiting lsuuniontheater.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1422.
Upstage Theatre
Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's production of "Home for Christmas," at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on both Sunday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10, at the theater, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Tickets are $27 by visiting upstagetheatre.biz/tickets.
At LSU Museum of Art
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center of the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will open "Mediterranea: American Art from the Graham D. Williford Collection" on Thursday, Nov. 17. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
Benoit exhibition
Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette, is showing an exhibit of work by Bryant Benoit, which speaks to his Creole heritage and history of his community through the usage of paint and collage. The show runs through Dec. 31. For information, visit citedesarts.org.
Merry Museum Shopping
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum's Merry Museum Store Holiday Shopping, featuring a curated selection of gifts, will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in its museum store, 100 S. River Road. For more information, visit lasm.org.