The new show "God Friended Me" is a hit on TV, but one group of area women made Jesus their friend a long time ago.
The Friends in Christ fellowship started with eight former high school classmates 30 years ago when they grew tired of the college party scene and got serious about their commitment and service to God and others.
"When people see us, they see a group of ladies that are dedicated to serving the Lord, and we can still have a good time in our Christian walk," said Melba Oubre, of Vacherie. "But we've been set apart and called by God to make a difference in the world."
“We’ve got one thing in common, and that one thing is God,” said group founder Jill Landry, of Baton Rouge. “And because of that love we share with him, we can share that same love among ourselves. And when we pray together and when we talk together, it keeps us together.”
The women have been friends since graduating from St. James High School in Vacherie in 1976. Most went to Southern University and majored in fields such as business management, accounting and social work.
As they worked to toward their degrees, the students still found time to go out and have a good time.
"We weren't getting in any trouble, just enjoying ourselves," Landry said. "I used to love to dance."
That kind of lifestyle was new to Landry, whose father and a grandfather were pastors.
"I always went to church all my life, and I wanted to experience the outside, how it was," said Landry, who attends Church Point Ministries in Baton Rouge. "I started going out. I started and would keep going and keep going."
"After high school, we did what the world did. We went clubbing. We went drinking," said Oubre, a member of Highway Baptist Church in Vacherie. "We are all saved and going to church, but the church was not necessarily in us. … Each of us have our own salvation story."
Landry, 60, said she became troubled by the partying "because I knew I had a calling on my life. I started praying to God, and he told me to come out of the world."
One night on the dance floor, Landry said she got a sharp pain in her side. It was so severe she drove home to St. James Parish and left the car running in the driveway.
"I told the Lord, 'If you remove it, I will serve you. Please remove it.' And then when that pain lifted, that's when I started my walk," Landry said. "The only dance I do I dance for the Lord."
Landry said she had always known she had a calling.
"I got tired of hiding it," she said. "So I just said I'm going to do what's right. I'm going to do what God wants me to do."
She told Oubre of her revelation.
"She said we could join her if we chose to or chose not to," Oubre said. "The Lord spoke to Jill and told her, 'It's time. That's enough.' She told me, 'God has called me out and I'm not going to do those things anymore. We said, ‘We going to follow you.’ ”
That meant a lot of Landry.
"I thought I was going to lose this friendship, but I gained so much more. … Every last one said, ‘We're going to follow you,’ ” Landry said. "It made me see the power of God. It wasn't about me. For us to be together for 30 years that means that God was always in the midst."
Many of the women have become ministers, including Landry who is a licensed evangelist, or are working in their various churches.
"I'm proud of them," Landry said. "It warms my heart. I consider myself as the mother to them because when I see them minister, when I see them talk about God, when I see them give, it makes me happy — happy that I took that step in the name of Jesus. It amazes me."
Landry started Friends in Christ in August 1988. The group's theme comes from 1 Peter 2:9: "But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s special possession, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light."
The group went to work in the community, holding fundraisers, banquets, preaching the word of God and going to different churches.
"God was leading me to help those in need," Landry said.
Friends in Christ meets at different members' home for fellowship, food and Bible study. Members also pool their personal resources and give to those in need.
Landry said the women have also became prayer warriors. Oubre, 60, leads a prayer line at 9 p.m. each Wednesday with 25 to 30 people.
"It's very uplifting," Oubre said. "When we first get on, we go through praise and worship. We set the atmosphere and get our minds off what we might have experienced throughout the day, bring it to the Lord, just lifting our voices with praise, with the understanding that even though we're in different places, we are still together in Christ. We are united in Christ."
Calls go beyond the prayer line.
"It means the world to me to have some sisters that I could call on," Oubre said. "No matter what time of the day it is, we are there for one another. If we are in need of prayer ourselves or someone in our families, we have a group text and we can send out texts, knowing that those individuals will go to God on your behalf — no questions asked."
Other members of the Friends in Christ are Jessica Geason, Donna Whittington, Patricia Dennis, Lolita Turner, Betty Dennis and Christine Fletcher. Deedra Grant is an honorary member, and Evangelist Brenda Taylor is the spiritual adviser.
