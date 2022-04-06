Who doesn't enjoy a good sunset?
The fourth Sunset On The River Festival gets underway at 1 p.m. Saturday at Riverfront Plaza, 300 S. River Road.
Lil Pookie & the Zydeco Sensations are the musical headliners at 2 p.m. Music lasts until 5 p.m. The Blues Café Bar & Grill, 320 Third St., sponsors the free event.
"The goal is to get the city of Baton Rouge and surrounding areas to come out and enjoy the vendors and live bands," festival organizers said.
The family fest also will feature a live DJ, food vendors and the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Bookmobile.
Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.