IHF hosts party for international students
The International Hospitality Foundation hosted a party for the international students arriving for the new semester on Jan. 10 at LSU's International Cultural Center.
Jambalaya and salad were provided by the Knights of Columbus of St. Joseph Cathedral and soft drinks by the Baton Rouge Downtown Kiwanis Club. Students from at least 15 countries were treated to plenty of beads, king cake and live Cajun music as an introduction to the unique culture of Louisiana.
The IHF also pairs students who would like to get to know Americans with host individuals and families who take them shopping, for meals, offer advice and provide other ways to help them adjust to American culture.
Nurses Association elects officers
The Baton Rouge District Nurses Association held its annual business meeting and election of officers Jan. 9 at City Cafe. Over 30 members and guests attended.
President Lisa Deaton inducted newly elected board members and officers. The year 2020 marks the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife and, in the U.S., the Year of the Nurse.
Nurses also will be celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale in May and the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote in the United States.
