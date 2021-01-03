12 women win LSU Dutton Scholarships
LSU Campus Life awarded the 2020 Tom W. Dutton Scholarship to 12 female students who were nominated for their participation and leadership in campus and community service activities.
Recipients are: Mae Mangaoil, senior, chemical engineering, Baton Rouge; Emily Otken, junior, biological sciences, Denham Springs; Abigail Ezell, senior, industrial engineering, Mandeville; Elizabeth Nguyen, senior, mass communication, New Orleans; Taylor George, graduate student, education, Thibodaux; Emily Wood, junior, mass communication, Bossier City; Amy Burke, senior, natural resource ecology and management, Shreveport; Alaysia Johnson, senior, mass communication, Baltimore, Maryland; Jada Moore, senior, mass communication, Jackson, Mississippi; Jordon Smith, senior, sports administration, Dallas, Texas; Katheryn Parraga, graduate student, nutrition and food sciences, Quevedo, Ecuador; and Ovini Kankanamge, graduate student, chemistry, Colombo, Sri Lanka.
The award is presented annually to female LSU undergraduate or graduate students for their outstanding service to the university community through participation and leadership in community service activities. Additional criteria include full-time status, a 3.0 grade-point average and good academic and disciplinary standing with the university. A student may receive the award only once while enrolled at LSU.
Award winners will be recognized at the Love Purple, Live Gold Awards in April. The award also carries a $250 or $500 stipend.