Christians are currently observing the season of Lent, a time of sacrifice to prepare for the celebration of Easter.
Many liturgical church members, such as Roman Catholics and Episcopalians, practice some sort of fast during the 40 days. Some Protestants have embraced fasting during this time, but it isn’t encouraged on a large scale. Why?
Looking back to the roots of the Protestant Reformation and 500-year-old “Affair of the Sausage” may explain.
Many people understand the start of the Reformation came when Martin Luther, of Germany, placed his 95 Theses on a church door on Oct. 31, 1517. The theses were a call to debate several church practices.
This act spurred many other church leaders in Europe to take on leadership roles in their own countries, fighting what they saw as abuses of the Roman Catholic Church.
In Switzerland, the challenge of Catholic leadership came by sausages.
March 9, 1522, a dozen men met in a print shop owned by Christoph Froschauer, who printed official documents for the government of Zurich.
Also there were two priests, a tailor, a shoemaker and a weaver, as well as a baker who days earlier had broken the fasting laws.
The dozen all wanted to challenge the church and the fasting laws of city.
The local law made the Lenten fast mandatory.
In protest, 11 of the men ate sausages.
One of the priests, Huldrych Zwingli, 38, was the only man who didn't share the meat, but is said to have served the others. And two weeks later, he preached a sermon called “On the Choice and Freedom of Foods.”
Zwingli’s basic argument was that he saw no evidence of Lent in the Bible.
“If you want to fast, go for it; if you prefer not to eat meat, don’t, but grant Christians their freedom,” he said.
Within three weeks, the printer Christoph Froschauer shared the printed sermon.
Fights between the two sides broke out in the city.
A priest demanded Zwingli be removed from his position, but the city government arranged for debates of the ideas.
Zwingli also defended the printer’s actions and the city council did not punish him. Froschauer went on to write the first complete Bible of the Reformation.
A year after the Sausage Affair, the city abolished fasting laws, breaking with the Catholic church.
Zurich became the first Swiss city to embrace the Reformation. But after that came Basel, followed by Geneva as belief in the Protestant practices was embraced.
