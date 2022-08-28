Louisiana’s Old State Capitol will host a series of book club discussions this fall.
"Who Gets to Vote?" is a thoughtful reading and discussion series exploring how voting rights history intersects with the present.
First up is "Bending Toward Justice: The Voting Rights Acts and the Transformation of American Democracy" by Gary May. Southern Law Center Chancellor John Pierre will lead the discussions at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol.
The second book will be "Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote and Insisted on Equality for All" by Martha Jones. That discussion will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., led by scholar Cheylon Woods.
There are a limited number of books available for this program. Participants are asked to sign up, and if there are unable to take part that they return the book so that another participant may have the spot.
"Who Gets to Vote?" is a program of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities funded by the National Endowment of the Humanities as part of the "A More Perfect Union" initiative, which is designed to demonstrate and enhance the critical role the humanities play in our nation and support projects that help Americans commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.