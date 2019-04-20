Pet adoptions
WHAT: National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day
WHEN: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27
WHERE: Camp Bow Wow Baton Rouge, 7195 Pecue Lane, and Prairieville, 17545 Old Jefferson Highway
DETAILS: On-site pet adoptions in Baton Rouge from Companion Animal Alliance and in Prairieville from Bark & Roll Rescue. In addition to Camp Bow Wow, the event is sponsored by Raising Cane's. There will be drinks and music, and each dog adopted will receive a Cane’s swag bag.
Golf tourney fundraiser
WHAT: The Matt Flynn Invitational golf tournament fundraiser for Heritage Ranch Christian Children's Home
WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 30
WHERE: The Bluff’s, 14233 Sunrise Way, St. Francisville
REGISTER: hrbr.org or (225) 658-1800
DETAILS: Play a round and enjoy food and drinks from local restaurant vendors and breweries throughout the course. All proceeds benefit Heritage Ranch Christian Children's Home, whose goal is to strengthen children, their families and the community through a Christ-centered residential children’s home.
Lions camp
WHAT: Applications are being taken for the free Louisiana Lions Camp for special-needs children
INFO/APPLICATIONS: Visit lionscamp.org or call (800) 348-6567 or (225) 756-7077
DETAILS: The Lions of Louisiana provides the free camp for ages 5 to 19 with mental and physical challenges, diabetes and pulmonary disorders. The donation to sponsor a child in camp is $500.
Cinco de Mayo
WHAT: Fiesta Cinco de Mayo
WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5
WHERE: Morganza School House, 752 S. La. 3050, Morganza
DETAILS: There will be a chili cook-off and more. Bring your lawn chair.