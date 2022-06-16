FRIDAY
GALLERY TALK AND CLOSING RECEPTION: 5:30 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. "State of the Art: Record" artist Jenelle Esparza and LSU Associate Professor Stephen Andes will discuss the history of Mexican migrants in the Southern cotton industry and familial connections and heritage in the Latinx community — all inspirations behind Esparza’s artwork. Free. lsumoa.org
"SHREK THE MUSICAL": 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge's Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. $30, adults; $25, students. (225) 924-6496 or TheatreBR.org
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. It's Tomato Me Crazy weekend. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org
JUNETEENTH UNITY FEST: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Galvez Plaza, North Boulevard. Family-picnic-style event, with live performances, music, food, and fitness activities. Also, panel discussions at the River Center Branch Library. Free.
TIDES MEDICAL LA NIGHT JAM: 5 p.m., Bennett's Water Ski and Wakeboard School, Tri-Lakes, Zachary. Professional jump skiers, head-to-head slalom tournament, show skiing and barefoot skiing. $25 per carload. VIP tickets, $100. LANightJam.com
"SHREK THE MUSICAL": 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge's Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. $30, adults; $25, students. (225) 924-6496 or TheatreBR.org
SUNDAY
"SHREK THE MUSICAL": 2 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge's Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. $30, adults; $25, students. (225) 924-6496 or TheatreBR.org
MONDAY
THE LITTLE MERMAID: 2:30 p.m., Pride-Cheneyville Branch Library. Presented by the Petite Princess Company as part of the library's "Ocean of Possibilities" summer reading program. Free.
TUESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
WEDNESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon, ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
THE LITTLE MERMAID: 10 a.m., Zachary Branch Library. Presented by the Petite Princess Company as part of the library's "Ocean of Possibilities" summer reading program. Free.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
THE LITTLE MERMAID: 10 a.m., Baker Branch Library. Presented by the Petite Princess Company as part of the library's "Ocean of Possibilities" summer reading program. Free.
PLANT TAXONOMY TALK: 6:30 p.m., Burden Conference Center, 4560 Essen Lane. With speaker Jennifer Blanchard as part of the Baton Rouge unit of the Herb Society of America meeting. $5, general public; free to members. Email druid@wi.rr.com.
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate
"CRIMES OF THE FUTURE": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. A new-release horror film starring Kristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen. $9.50. manshiptheatre.org
"SHREK THE MUSICAL": 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge's Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. $30, adults; $25, students. (225) 924-6496 or TheatreBR.org
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Work by artist members Mary Ann Caffery, Rob Lamb Carpenter, Theresa Herrera and Brian Kelly, through Thursday, June 30. batonrougegallery.org
BREC COMMUNITY POOLS, SPLASH PADS AND WATER PARK: Various locations in Baton Rouge. Pools and splash pads are free and open to the public; admission charged at water park. brec.org
BEGINNING MOUNTAIN DULCIMER CLASSES: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Community Bible Church, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Presented by Lagniappe Dulcimer Society. Loaner dulcimers available. Text (225) 205-7407.
DIALOGUE ON RACE LOUISIANA ORIGINAL SERIES: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through July 12, Shaw Center second floor, 100 Lafayette St. Join your voice in the conversation. $50. eventbrite.com
"DOWN HOME MUSIC": Iberville Museum, 57735 Main St., Plaquemine. Curated by Allen Kirkland, the exhibit highlights local recording artists and musicians. ibervillemuseum.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM:100 S. River Road. "In Empathy We Trust," through Oct. 30; "Iridescence," through July 31; "Our Louisiana," through Jan. 14; (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "Me Got Fiyo: The Professor Longhair Centennial" explores the life and legacy of Henry Roeland Byrd, better known as Professor Longhair or simply Fess, one of the most beloved and influential pianists in New Orleans history. Through Aug. 6. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.