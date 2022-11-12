Bonsai tree

There will be plenty of bonsai for sale at the Louisiana Bonsai Society's fall show in Baton Rouge.

Fans of the diminutive bonsai tree are in for a treat, with the Louisiana Bonsai Society's fall show taking place this weekend.

Hosted in conjunction with the Ikebana Society, the show will open at 11 a.m and finish at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd. There will be pre-bonsai available as well as raffles and a daily lecture demonstration at 2 p.m.

Colorful bonsai

After something a bit more colorful? All shapes and (well, small) sizes will be available for purchase this weekend.

Bonsai, the Japanese art of growing miniature trees, can be a fruitful pursuit in Louisiana. According to the Louisiana Bonsai Society, tropical bonsai tend to thrive in southern Louisiana's long, hot summers.

