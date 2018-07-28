After a diving accident paralyzed Sloan Deumite in 1986, his family looked far and wide to help him live a fuller, healthier life.
Last year, they found something. And now, patients at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center are also benefiting from it.
On July 13, the hospital rehabilitation lab began using the Motorika Optimal G ambulator — one of only three machines like it in the country.
The ambulator was purchased after a fundraising effort initiated by a donation from Norman Deumite, Sloan Deumite’s father. The ambulator allows patients with mobility problems to walk on a treadmill using a smooth, natural gait, supporting all or part of their weight.
Sloan Deumite, 49, gives it his seal of approval.
“Being upright and walking does more than anyone can imagine, both mentally and physically,” he said. “It’s so great for your outlook.”
Deumite first tried out an ambulator last year at the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis in Florida, and the family was sold on the results.
Deumite was a senior at Catholic High School when he broke his neck diving out of a boat into shallow water in False River. He lost the use of both legs and his right arm. He moves primarily by wheelchair.
He can, however, use a walker for limited distances, which provides both physical and emotional benefits, said Dr. Martin Setliff, physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist.
“Weight-bearing on his bones is very good from a bone-density perspective,” Setliff said. “That’s another added benefit and also the cardiovascular part … increasing blood flow.”
But using a walker takes enormous effort, in part because Deumite’s gait is so stilted. The ambulator lets patients walk with a natural gait, which they can try to duplicate when on their own.
“Also, because it’s getting back to more natural movement, it’s not just him sitting in a chair; it’s helping stretch him,” Setliff said. “He won’t have as bad muscle spasms. Physical activity helps with spasms.”
The rehabilitation lab produces some of these benefits, but without the ambulator, it can take three or four therapists to guide the movements of patients with limitations as severe as Deumite's. The equipment, which can be adjusted for each patient, does it by itself while supporting all or some of the patient’s weight. The patient can see himself walking in a mirror or focus on a video screen that gives specific feedback about his movements while showing a scenic area for walking.
Since receiving it, the rehabilitation lab has used it for hospital patients who have suffered strokes, spinal cord injuries and muscle disorders, Setliff said.
“I’ve seen apparatuses similar to this but probably not as advanced,” Setliff said. “This is probably one of the technically advanced ones out on the market. They’re expensive because there’s lots of technology behind them, so the idea of ever really getting one never crossed my mind.”
Can't see video below? Click here.
Last year, however, Norman Deumite approached John Paul Funes, president of Our Lady of the Lake Foundation, who attended Catholic High with Sloan Deumite. He had located an Optimal G ambulator that was delivered to a hospital that closed before the equipment was ever used, Funes said. Norman Deunite said he’d make a donation if the foundation could raise the rest of the money to purchase it.
“It’s something I can honestly say we wouldn’t have without donated funds,” Funes said. “The donation was great, but the big thing was introducing us to the concept.”
To patients like Sloan Deumite, the concept has become a reality. He was smiling after a 25-minute workout on the ambulator.
“It was very tiring,” he said. “Tiring, but a good tired.”