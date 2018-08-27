Like many Louisiana children, growing up I thought “go” was a five-letter word.

This is not an indictment of our educational system. Rather, it’s a testament to being raised in an LSU household, where from birth the word is spelled G-E-A-U-X and you know exactly where Ole Miss should go.

Alas, I worry this tradition may have been taken too far. Citizens of LSU nation, gather 'round. We have something of much import to discuss.

It seems to me that some of y’all are addicted to the most mundane of the LSU tropes: the overuse (or eauxveruse, if you will) of “eaux” as a substitution for any “oh” sound in a normal world.

It’s seaux eauxverwhelming sometimes.

“Go” spelled “geaux” is cute and slightly clever — when used in moderation. I remember rejoicing the first time I saw the cheerleaders in Tiger Stadium holding up signs that spelled G-E-A-U-X, hearing the crowd chant along with this misspelling, feeling as if all LSU fans everywhere were in on this silly little joke. I was young, and it was hilarious.

And if this were the only word y’all insisted on “eaux-ifying,” then I’d let it slide, gleefully. We have a flair for the dramatic here. But when damn near every word with an “oh” sound is up for the alternate spelling, it loses all cleverness.

Uh-eaux.

It’s not purple and geauld. His name is not Coach Eaux and when LSU plays in the College World Series, it’s not in Eauxmaha.

And, while I give the Burrow family major props for acclimating to its new fanbase with “Burreaux” shirts, I’m sticking with the Ohio spelling until Joe proves to be the quarterback of my dreams. (It’s not personal, doll, I’ve been hurt before.)

Eaux no, what a buzzkill, right? I kneaux.

It’s a sickness, a disease, a competition to see who can awkwardly force extra letters into a normally spelled word. A lack of creativity.

And EAUXMG is it annoying.

The stuff that fell from the sky in January? That wasn’t sneaux, and stop trying to call it sneaux or to convince me otherwise. I’ll tell you what: The day frozen purple and gold water falls magically from the sky in Baton Rouge, you may call it sneaux. Until then, let’s stick to the common spelling.

Neaux way. Neauxpe. I can feel you preauxtesting my incredibly reasonable preauxposal to stop the eauxveruse of “eaux.”

See how rough that was to read? Let’s keep geaux special, my Tiger friends.

Maybe I’m the only one who hates this practice, who cringes as extra letters are squeezed into words and phrases in the name of fanatical fandom. Perhaps I’m too much of an LSU purist — after all, I sometimes feel alone in my crusade to convince people that wearing leopard print is not the same as wearing tiger stripes.

And it seems a little kneauxitall of me to remind you, again, that if you’re going to use poppers during the national anthem, it’s for “bombs bursting in the air” and not “rockets’ red glare.”

But there are times when we have to stand up for what’s right. And on this day, I’ve planted my flag on this hill on which I will die.