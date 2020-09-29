The first cool front just rolled in. October is here. As hard as it is to believe, it's actually fall.

It's time to start acting like it.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has put the kibosh on a lot of our favorite annual celebrations of this time of year — we're looking at you, Greater Baton Rouge State Fair — there are still some events out there to put you in the proper seasonal mood. There will be more as the month gets into full swing, but this weekend will get you off to a good start.

The annual Harvest Days at the LSU Rural Life Museum, 4600 Essen Lane, will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and it's just the place to learn what you might have been doing a couple of centuries ago. Louisiana artisans will descend on the museum, which depicts 18th and 19th century life, and give demonstrations of common agricultural and household activities on plantations and farms during harvest time. Activities include spinning, basket weaving, woodworking, blacksmithing, open hearth cooking, making timber from logs, soap-making, candle-making and making syrup from sugar cane juice. Live music will be by Reaux Roscoe and Abadie (all day), Caledonian Society of Baton Rouge (11 a.m. to noon) and James Linden Hogg and Jim Hogg (1 p.m. to 2 p.m.). Regular admission rates apply ($10 adults 12 and older, $9 seniors 62 and older, $8 children 6-11, free children under 6).

If getting lost is more your thing, adjacent to Harvest Days is the Corn Maze at Burden at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane, and it will continue every Saturday of the month. A two-hour trip through the corn maze includes an opportunity to walk through sunflower fields, take a hayride, pick satsumas, climb the hay mountain, feed animals, pick a pumpkin and more. The maze has a new layout and will operate with social-distancing guidelines. Advance tickets only, $15 per person, free for children under 4. Weekly through October. Sessions from 10 a.m. to noon, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be bought online at bontempstix.com/organizations/BurdenCornMaze2020.

If you like your pumpkins with a side of exotic animals, the Barn Hill Preserve Pumpkin Patch is open Saturdays and Sundays in October and the first weekend in November from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 11342 La. 955 in Ethel. Admission is $15 at the door (free for children under 3), which includes one pumpkin per person, games, archery, hay rides, animal shows and small corn maze. Add-on animal encounters are an additional price. Social-distancing guidelines are encouraged. Masks are required under covered pavilions when interacting with animals.

From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, BREC's Highland Road Park Observatory will hold Spooky Sensation, a marshmallow roast with eerie, true-life STEM stories, a scavenger hunt game to earn wicked prizes, creepy physical science demonstrations and more. Views of the sun, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. Activities include a discussion of the mysterious X-37B spaceplane. For more information, email observatory@brec.org.

Starting next week, some local churches are holding their annual fall events. NewSong Community Church, Old Perkins and Bluff roads in Prairieville, will have its pumpkin patch starting Monday through the end of the month from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes and gourds from the Navajo Indians in northern New Mexico will be on sale, as will jellies and salsas from the United Methodist Children’s Home. There also will be a photo booth and free weekend hayrides.

On Wednesday, Jefferson United Methodist Church, 10328 Jefferson Highway, will open its annual pumpkin patch. Proceeds from the sale of pumpkins, refreshments, jellies and salsa go to local missions and fund the church's youth mission trip. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31, weather permitting.

Of course, October means Halloween is approaching, and HOWELL-O-Ween Movie in the Park will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at BREC's Howell Community Park. You're invited to go dressed in costume for an event that includes character visits, refreshments, music, a trick-or-treat trail and a showing of the 2019 movie "The Addams Family," which is rated PG. The mysterious and spooky Addams family — Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma — are readily preparing for a visit from their even creepier relatives. But trouble arises when shady TV personality Margaux Needler realizes that the Addams' eerie hilltop mansion is standing in the way of her dream to sell all the houses in the neighborhood. Free and open to all ages. For information, email recreationevents@brec.org.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, NewSong Community Church will host a free Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It will feature live music, hayrides, food, face painting, inflatables, games, crafts and more.

The Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center will hold Haunted Hootenannies! both in-person (9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 and 24) and online (6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 and 23). The in-person events include exploring the animal morgue and the Wall of Weird display. During the extended evening hours, you can walk through the trail when all the nocturnal creatures are just coming out to play. On Fridays, join via Zoom for animal presentations led by nature experts like Dr. Nathan Lord from the Louisiana State Arthropod Museum talking about creepy crawlies and Leslie Lattimore from Wings of Hope Wildlife Rehabilitation with owls and other birds of prey. Cost for the in-person events is the normal admission price ($3 adults, $2 ages 3-17). Anyone who buys an admission during October will get information to attend the Zoom event for free. Otherwise, tickets can be bought online from BREC.

BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo will hold Boo at the Zoo Oct. 17-18 and 24-25. Halloween costumes are encouraged for all guests. Traditional fall and Halloween-themed structures and pumpkins will be throughout the zoo for photo opportunities. Holiday-themed enrichments will be provided to the zoo’s animal friends throughout the day. The hay maze will be available for $1. Masks will be required to enter and no more than 10 people will be allowed in at one time. Due to COVID-19 safeguards, the zoo will be pre-packaging treat bags for all children ages 12 and younger to collect upon exiting. Protective face masks are not required for guests to enjoy the zoo, but are encouraged. Masks must be worn to enter the gift shop and restrooms. Regular zoo admissions apply, and the event is free for Friends of the Zoo members.

Haints Haunts and Halloween will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at the LSU Rural Life Museum, 4600 Essen Lane. Storytelling, cake walks, games, and trick-or-treating are some of the events kids will be able to participate in while on the museum's grounds. Admission is $5 per person.

BREC's Zachary Community Park will hold Jack-Eaux-Lanterns, a pumpkin carving and painting event, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, for those ages 6 and older. Cost is $10 for East Baton Rouge Parish residents, $12 for all others. For more information, email monica.porras@brec.org.