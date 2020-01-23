FRIDAY
INTERNATIONAL CULTURAL NIGHT: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School, 7600 Boone Ave. Staff and students share their cultures via food, performances and art. Taste foods and drinks from over 20 countries and see performances in five languages from students in foreign language classes. Bring the whole family. $5 per person, $10 per family at kenilworthschool.wixsite.com/internationalnight.
2020 BE THE LIGHT BEAUTIFUL BUTTERFLY ART EXPO: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Experience "The Butterfly Effect." Local artists display their talents with freestyle paintings, open mic poetry readings, live music, dancers, businesses, door prizes and food.
SPOOF NIGHT! WITH "WATERWORLD": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. An interactive movie experience that pokes fun at favorite films with live commentary, digital skits and audience-curated improv games. Bar will open at 6:30 p.m. before the show. Rated R-ish. $12 at manshiptheatre.com.
NO SHOW COMEDY LIVE: 7:30 p.m., Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd. Live in the lounge.
SALSA PARTY: 9 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Enjoy the sounds of salsa, bachata, merengue, reggaeton and more. Free salsa lessons from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. $10 at varsitytheatre.com.
SATURDAY
NATURE'S BEST HOPE: 8:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, Conference room, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A new approach to conservation that starts in your yard. $75 for members, $85 nonmembers, $35 for students. lsu.edu/hilltop/programs/adult/symposium.php.
ARBOR DAY: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LSU Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Be an arborist for a day! Scale a live oak, meet Smokey the Bear, enjoy a scavenger hunt and more. All trees planted help to reforest native trees lost during Hurricane Gustav. Native trees will be on sale for $5. Concessions available for purchase.
SPECIAL SATURDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon, LSU Museum of Natural Science, 119 Foster Hall. A STEM program that focuses on introducing children and their parents to the world of natural science. For children ages 5-12. Free. Pre-register at lsu.edu/mns/education/special-saturdays.php .
CHINESE NEW YEAR: 10 a.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Celebrate the "Year of the Rat" with music, stories, crafts and other activities. Call (225) 231-3760 to register.
AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE SUMMER INTENSIVE AUDITIONS: 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. This multilocation summer intensive is a favorite with dancers across the country. Dancers from 11-20 will train for three-six weeks with master teachers at each location. Registration is an hour prior to audition time. Bring informal headshot and photo in first arabesque in center. Audition fee is $40. abt.org/training/dancer-training/summer-programs/summer-intensives/.
12TH ANNUAL SURREAL SALON SOIREE: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. A night of art, live music, interactive experiences and much more, the Surreal Salon Soiree is unlike any other night in the region. Featuring live music from Royal Teeth, puppets and fire performers. $25 with costume, $30 without at batonrougegallery.org.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BASF KIDS' LAB — CHEMISTRY IS BANANAS: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Chemistry-focused, 45-minute hands-on workshops for kids 6-12 and their accompanying adults. Learn what you have in common with a banana. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
LION DANCE 2020: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Vinh Phat Market, 12351 Florida Blvd. Featuring dancing lions, drums and fireworks, celebrate the Year of the Rat at this free event. Want to "feed" the lions? Bring small cash (goes to the dance troupe's non-profit group). Cash can also be placed inside traditional red envelopes, sold in store.
PLANT BASED JUNK FOOD: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Indulge in vegan crispy chik'n sandwiches and loaded fries. Free entry and family friendly. Vegan desserts by Plant Based Sweets.
"WALK ON: THE STORY OF ROSA PARKS: 2 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. The production follows Parks' story from her early life in rural Alabama to the day she refused to give up her seat on a city bus, touching off the civil rights movement. $18.
BOOK TALK WITH CHARLES RAY JEFFERSON: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A free talk led by Baton Rouge native Charles Ray Jefferson on his amazing life and his written memoir, "The Legacy of a Professional Football Player, an autobiography." Questions and answers will follow the presentation.
MONDAY
DAN QUINTANA TALK: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., LSU School of Art, LSU. The Los Angeles-based artist will give a free and informal talk in conjunction with "Surreal Salon 12." Free and open to the public. batonrougegallery.org.
TUESDAY
LSU SCIENCE CAFE: TEACHING LUCAS— TRAINING TRANSGENDER VOICES: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Join Loraine Sims, LSU School of Music's Edith Killgore Kirkpatrick professor of voice, as she shares the story of one of her vocal music students named Lucas, whom she trained during his gender identity transition. Doors open at 5 p.m. for networking and light refreshments, and the talk will start at 6 p.m. eventbrite.com, (225) 578-3870.
TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE PRESENTS KEVIN HAND: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday (school show), Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Astrobiologist and National Geographic Emerging Explorer Kevin Hand searches for life beyond Earth. Join Hand for a firsthand report on the search for real extraterrestrials. $38 at manshiptheatre.org.
WEDNESDAY
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Signup starts at 8 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m.
COMEDIANS DEBATE: 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., NO SHOW Comedy, 1857 Government St. Come see "Comedians Debate," the serious topic of cancel culture with artists, thinkers, entrepreneurs, and you in an original and interactive comedy event. Topic: "Is cancel culture detrimental to pop culture?" $15 online at eventbrite.com and $20 at the door. Food provided by Smalls Sliders.
THURSDAY
ERNEST J. GAINES AWARD FOR LITERARY EXCELLENCE CEREMONY: 6:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Houston writer Bryan Washington will be honored for his debut novel, "Lot." Presented by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. Free, but reservations requested at gainesaward@braf.org.
"GUYS AND DOLLS": 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. An oddball romantic comedy set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City. $20-$31 at theatrebr.org/guysandddolls.html.
ONGOING
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. Featuring "CISLANDERUS: Canary Islanders in the U.S." through March 17. louisianastatemuseum.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments welcome. New classes will start at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, and continue each Monday. Classes will include a basic beginner class for those who have never played a dulcimer and an ongoing beginner class for those with some experience. A slow jam will start at 6:30 p.m. before classes for those players with some experience. Loaner dulcimers available. For more info, call Helen Bankston, (225) 753-7917. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring "Surreal Salon 12" through Jan. 31. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Local produce, seasonal vegetables and a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Destination: Latin America," through Feb. 9; "Gods & Things: Asian Art from the Permanent Collection," through Feb. 23; "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Soulful Journey: Randell Henry," through May 31; "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives" and "Sound is An Invisible Color," through March 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Café français meets at 1 p.m. on the first Friday of each month in the museum’s Education Room. Free and open to anyone interested. Each meeting features a topic to spur discussion, music often provided, coffee and a sweet treat. Ole Time Music Open Jam, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., second Saturday of the month. Anyone with acoustic instrument is welcome. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm. Get listed! Email information about your event to red@theadvocate.com.