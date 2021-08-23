In the past 30 years, childhood obesity has tripled, and with it comes lifelong health consequences.
How to best combat the problem is the subject of a study now underway at Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
Pennington researchers are roughly halfway through testing two approaches: Families getting advice only from their pediatricians vs. counseling from both doctors and health coaches.
What’s not at issue is the seriousness of the problem.
“We’re starting to see these health effects among middle school and high school students, and certainly as they get into early adulthood, diseases that used to just be in middle age and older, like heart disease and diabetes, are really starting to be shown during the teenage years, especially for those kids with a lot of extra weight,” said Amanda Staiano, director of Pennington’s Pediatric Obesity and Health Behavior Laboratory.
Participants are still being accepted into the study, which is being conducted through doctors’ offices in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas.
“We did that as a way to make it more convenient for families,” Staiano said. “They’re comfortable. A lot of the kids have grown up with their doctor. We wanted it to be more pragmatic and real-world. Once the research study is done, all of these doctors and dietitians are trained up and have experience and can keep offering this program even beyond the research study.”
To participate, youngsters must be between 6 and 15 years old and be a current patient at Red Stick Pediatrics, Baton Rouge Clinic–AMC (Pediatrics), Baton Rouge Clinic Pediatrics at Industriplex, Ochsner Health Center–Lapalco (Westside Pediatrics or Family Medicine), Kenner Community Health Center or Bernard Community Health Center.
Through the study, youngsters are randomly assigned into one of two groups. Half the participants will receive a weight-management program from their personal physicians, who will counsel them on nutrition, meal plans, portion sizes, ways to be active and ways the family can change what food it keeps at home.
The other half will receive that counseling, plus get the advice of a clinic-based health coach — a dietitian or social worker — who will work with the family on a variety of topics, including more specific eating plans and setting attainable goals.
Although participants are weighed regularly, weight is an inexact measurement because they’re still growing. So, the focus is on body mass index, which relates weight to height.
The family of Emma Smelley, 9, of Zachary, learned about study through her pediatrician, Dr. Robert Drumm, at the Baton Rouge Clinic after their weight-loss efforts were unsuccessful. Emma is in the study group without a health coach and is receiving counseling from another pediatrician, Dr. Mallory Allen.
With Allen’s guidance, the Smelleys have learned to keep better snack choices in the house, focus on portion control and reduce how often they eat dessert.
Emma's parents, Barrett and Becky Smelley, have offered an extra incentive — she can get a kitten if she reaches her BMI goal. She's making progress, they report.
Getting the information to the parents is important, Staiano said.
“I definitely think we’re better off having been in it simply because, on our own, it was hard for us to get her to understand the long-term effects of being overweight,” Becky Smelley said. “It’s helped her seeing that this is not a short-term thing. All of us need to change in our family.”
Added her dad: “It has a lot to do with her realizing that you are what you eat, and you can eat too much or you can eat too much of the wrong thing and not enough of the right thing. It’s a mindset. Eating healthy is more than just losing weight. It’s having a lifestyle that’s going to be healthier for you in the long run.”
Those in the study will work with the doctors/health coaches for a year, and their entire involvement with the study will last 18 months. Families that complete the study will receive $200. To sign up or for information, visit pediatrics.pbrc.edu.