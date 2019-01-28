Digital media topic for FGBRCA
Civic engagement through the city-parish's digital media was the topic when the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations met Jan. 10 at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library.
Eric Romero, director of information services, and Warren Kron, manager of geographic information services, explained how the city's website, brla.gov, has been replaced and the GIS platform expanded. Baton Rouge has been named as one of the top 10 digital cities in the United States for the past four years for programs such as Open Data, Open Checkbook BR and Open Neighborhood BR.
Of particular interest was the storm water management section that contains watershed maps showing gauges that record stream levels. Kron stressed the importance of filling out the 2020 census forms, as this means more federal money to the state's coffers.
The federation meets the second Thursday of each month at the main library auditorium. The next meeting will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14. For information, contact President Nancy Curry, (225) 315-1206, or go online to fgbrca.org.
Legion 58 hears oratorical contestant
Colin Raby, who will represent Post 58 at the American Legion District 6 Oratorical Competition, spoke on Jan. 7 to American Legion Boyd-Ewing Post 58 at LSU's Lod Cook Alumni Center and Hotel.
Raby is a senior at University Lab School, a member of the U-High baseball team and an Eagle Scout. He represented Post 58 at the 2018 Louisiana Boys State and will represent Post 58 at the American Legion Eagle Scout competition this spring.
Nakamoto speaks to LSU retirees
WBRZ investigative reporter Chris Nakamoto spoke to the LSU Faculty and Staff Retirees Club on Jan. 14.
Nakamoto said that at the station’s daily editorial board meeting, he and colleagues decide which stories to pursue. An investigation, he said, may take anywhere from two days to several months as leads are examined and double-checked before going on air.
Typically, a reporter receives pleas from people who have exhausted all their ideas to fix a problem, he said, adding that people trust him because he has built a reputation over the years of fair treatment and reporting.
Pat Lee, Beverly Rodriguez, Diana Schouest and Mary Tessier provided refreshments. The club holds meetings, tours and social events through the academic year and is open to all retirees and their spouses. Contact lsu.faculty.staff.ret.club@gmail.com.
Chronologically Gifted group hears from WAFB's Chawla
Kiran Chawla shared her experiences as the lead investigative reporter at WAFB on Jan. 16 to the Chronologically Gifted and Talented of Broadmoor Presbyterian Church.
Asked which of her stories was the worst, Chawla said there were too many to make a determination, that she had many doors slammed in her face. She said many were fulfilling and that she always feels good if she can help to make the world a little better place. Asked if she had been arrested, Chawla said she had come close but not yet.
Annabelle Armstrong presided and the Rev. Barrett Ingram gave the invocation. Guests were Ellen Donaldson, Diane Smith and Marilyn Goff. Clyde Williams was the caterer. Assisting were Marion Forbes, Pat Robertson, Ellen Snyder and Cathy McRae.
Art League tours collection at Archives
The Baton Rouge Art League toured its art collection housed in the Louisiana State Archives at its Jan. 16 meeting.
BRAL has been adding new art to the collection every year since 1934. The paintings depict the structures, people, occupations and landscape of Louisiana and are of historical value as well as being of artistic interest. President Rita Wallace thanked Catherine Mungall for making the arrangements for the event. Bobbie Young and Kathy Stone served as tour guides for the group.
The Baton Rouge Art League has been part of the Baton Rouge community since 1934. For information, visit batonrougeartleague.org.
Livingston Historical elects officers
The Edward Livingston Historical Association elected officers Jan. 17 at the Livington Parish Main Library. New officers are: Clark Forrest, president; Florence Crowder, vice president; Iris Stilley, secretary; Mary Broussard, assistant secretary; David Wall, treasurer; Brenda Felder, parliamentarian; Carol Lamm and Felder, editors; Crowder, reporter; Robbie Lamm and Sid Garrison, board members.
Yvonne Lewis Day will speak on wildlife in colonial Louisiana and the Florida Parishes at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at the library, 20390 Iowa St. The public is invited.
BR DAR holds January meeting
The Baton Rouge Chapter of the Daughter of the American Revolution held its monthly meeting Jan. 21 at City Café, where it was announced that Susan Smith, Rezzie Meyer, Rachel Grace and Lea Evans will be delegates at the 110th LSDAR State Conference in March in Lafayette. Sarah Brooks will serve as page at the conference. Zora Olsson, Grace, Smith and Brooks will represent the chapter in June as delegates at the 128th Continental Congress in Washington, D.C.
Helen Ditto, a DAR member from Idaho who has ties to Baton Rouge, was approved as an associate chapter member. Louise Strong was thanked for organizing the 13th annual Wreaths Across America program on Dec. 15 at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Evans was thanked for having a Vietnam Veterans Memorial produced and installed at the cemetery on Dec. 7. Ina Navarre and Lynette Schleis provided a birthday cake to celebrate 93 years of volunteer service for chapter members.
DAR membership is open to women 18 or older who can provide lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. Email hgrace5366@aol.com for information.
Philharmonic Club meets Jan. 16
When the Philharmonic Club met Jan. 16 at Marilyn Braymer's home, Sue Brys and Millie Fine played piano duets by Brahms, a Hungarian dance and five Liebeslieder waltzes.
Brys played two Chopin nocturnes by Chopin, followed by 'Fantasy' and 'Chopin,' both by Schumann. Hostesses were Linda Manes, John Dupaquier, Annette Seng and Brys.
Compiled by Advocate staff writer George Morris. The “Community” column runs every Tuesday and Friday in The Advocate. Items should be submitted to “Community,” Advocate eatplaylive section, P.O. Box 588, Baton Rouge, LA70821, or emailed to people@theadvocate.com. Events should be submitted in a timely fashion. By submitting photos to The Advocate, you agree that they can be published in any of The Advocate’s print or digital publications.