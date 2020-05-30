The Hurricanes were an enigma, with many high “highs” and low “lows.” We entered the 11-year-old state baseball championship not playing our best baseball.
We played two games to seed us for elimination and lost 15-0 and 17-2 on Friday.
We left the park in Pineville that Friday night in a defeated state of mind. However, we did have a bright spot. Daniel pitched the last part of the second game and gave up no runs. We definitely would start Daniel on Sunday morning.
I received a call Saturday morning with the news. Daniel had been sick all night, and they were in the ER in Alexandria. An hour later, the report was an emergency appendectomy.
Instead of a Saturday practice, the team went to the hospital. Surgery went fine and Daniel went home.
We were down to nine players with a task of playing the No. 1 seed. We weren’t optimistic and thought we might beat Daniel’s family back to Ascension Parish.
Prior to the game, Blaise took a bat and wrote Daniel in the dirt in front of the dugout. We were playing for Daniel!
The pregame prayer was emotional for everyone as we prayed for Daniel more so than our usual requests. Each player drew the letter D on their dusty cleats as a reminder.
Andrew and Preston pitched brilliantly, and Devyn led the offense. We advanced to a second game against another top team. J’honte and Hayden led an unstoppable offense, and Dylan made some amazing plays at second in the victory.
After the second game, we had our usual Bible lesson (we didn’t like missing church, so we had a lesson at the park and invited the other team to join us).
My lesson was on how to pray. After the lesson, I asked if anyone wanted to pray. Several of the boys prayed, but Adam’s words had everyone in tears with his beautiful prayer for Daniel.
We played our rival in the quarterfinals. We won, playing inspired baseball led by Harrison on the mound.
That set up a semifinal against one of the teams that destroyed us Friday. Between a hurt shoulder and a migraine, we assumed our run was over. Our boys could not have played a better game. We made it to the finals.
The finals were against the other team that beat us on Friday. We were out of pitching, and, truthfully, out of gas. We fell behind by eight runs before mounting a comeback to lose 8-6. We received rings as state runner-up.
Daniel came to practice to see everyone on Thursday. Surrounded by Adam, Andrew, Blaise, Devyn, Dylan, Harrison, Hayden, J’honte and Preston, he was presented with his runner-up ring.
Many of the boys went on to play sports in high school, and some received scholarships, but those boys learned more about being a teammate and how to persevere in one day than could be taught in a lifetime.
— McDonald lives in Prairieville